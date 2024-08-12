‘We ain’t gonna have Travis’: Grandmother has hilariously negative reaction to finding out her granddaughter’s engaged

Some folks follow the age-old adage of: “You’re not just marrying me; you’re marrying my family.” This, of course, is not meant to be taken literally, as marriage already has a reputation for being a logistical, economical, and legal headache, and any additional formalities would upgrade that headache into a full-on nightmare.

And that’s assuming everyone in the family would even agree to betroth themselves to their son’s or daughter’s soon-to-be-spouse. To that point, TikTok‘s @morganjade1991 must be thanking the heavens that her fiancé doesn’t need to marry her grandmother too, because granny isn’t budging on this particular thumbs-down.

In this hilariously adorable 36-second video, Morgan shows her grandmother her newly-ring’d hand before granny establishes the type of relationship she has with her granddaughter: “Get that darn thing outta my face,” she says teasingly before noticing the engagement ring on Morgan’s finger.

Entranced by the ring, granny enquires if it means what she thinks it means. Sure enough, she learns that Morgan is engaged to her partner Travis, and responds by nonchalantly waving the information off. “Nah, we ain’t gonna have Travis,” she says, which obviously single-handedly cancels the wedding on the spot, no questions asked.

Granny’s just being a jokester here, of course; she’s quick to point out how beautiful of a ring Travis chose for Morgan, and then asks if a wedding date has been set before the video ends. So, unless she’s seeking out that information as part of her long saboteur game, granny seems to be all in on Travis, actually.

That said, if granny was something of a psych enthusiast back in the day, then she may be disapproving precisely for the sake of Morgan and Travis’ marriage. A 1972 study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that feelings of romantic love between a couple are intensified by parental interference or disapproval. This phenomenon was dubbed “the Romeo and Juliet effect.”

Now, does this mean that granny is going to supply Morgan with a coma-inducing potion that she can use to avoid her arranged marriage to a man named Paris, only to fail at notifying Travis of the details of her master plan, resulting in the tragic destruction of both parties that finally puts an end to the centuries-long conflict between their families? We doubt it, but something also tells us that granny’s capacity for mischief would accommodate such a scenario quite nicely.

