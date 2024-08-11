Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘not perfect’ marriage still dictated and controlled by Queen Elizabeth

Recent revelations suggest that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship may not be as picture-perfect as it appears, with the late Queen Elizabeth II still casting a long shadow over their union from the grave.

In a recent interview for Daily Express US, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed some new tidbits of gossip coming straight from a Kensington Palace insider. So here’s the scoop: William and Kate do fight. It’s not exactly a shock, as they are still a married couple behind the jewelry and stoic faces. But here’s where it gets interesting. Instead of throwing Ming vases or having screaming matches, these two lovebirds have a rather… unique approach to conflict resolution. They throw cushions at each other. To make things even more deliciously strange, it is said that William and Kate’s pillow fights are inherited from good ol’ Queen Elizabeth.

Her Late Majesty was all about keeping things under wraps with her famous “never complain, never explain” motto. Apparently, she drilled those words so deep into William’s head that now he defines even his private life rituals according to the heavy royal expectations pushing him down.

Prince William treats his marriage like a royal ritual

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Even though she’s no longer with us, Queen Elizabeth’s royal rulebook seems to dictate everything to William and Kate, from how they handle public appearances to how they behave behind closed doors. Her influence is so strong you’d think William and Kate have taken her “stiff upper lip” way of being to heart. As Quinn reveals, the couple’s arguments become the poshest, most controlled pillow fights ever. One may wonder if the royal couple also has a proper way to butter their scones.

“It doesn’t escalate. The fight doesn’t get bigger and bigger.”

Of course, William and Kate’s adherence to the Queen’s style only increases the contrast between them and other relatives. That’s because Harry and Meghan are trying to break the record of more controversies per minute on the other side of the Atlantic. Plus, according to the palace insider, “When Harry and Meghan fight, they both really get into it in a big way.”

Quinn suggests that Will and Kate have it easier because they’re not under the same scrutiny as Harry and Meghan. It sure helps their public image that they are frequently painted as exemplary royals compared to the California rascals of the family. Still, allowing a late family member to dictate how you handle private affairs with your spouse sounds quite unhealthy, especially when the advice is to stamp down your feelings and somehow “not complaining” by sitting on your issues is considered a smart move. It’s no wonder Quinn underlines William and Kate’s marriage is “far from perfect.”

As the future King and Queen Consort, William and Kate’s relationship continues to be shaped by the expectations and traditions established during Queen Elizabeth’s long reign. Still, while they are often seen as an exemplary couple, they might be as broken as Harry and Meghan, only in a different way.

