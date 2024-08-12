‘We CANNOT be the new adults’: Man lies on his resume and applies to all the jobs, and now he’s an actual school teacher

The job market is, to put it kindly, an absolute dumpster fire at the moment, leaving job seekers scrambling for anything with a paycheck.

This often leaves people accepting jobs that wouldn’t normally suit them, but in this economy, anything will do. A few professionals are even coming out the other side with some nice solid career potentials, even though people like TikToker @ededddeddy may not be entirely qualified for their new occupations.

The content creator recently joined far too many of our world’s youths in the desperate, anxiety-inducing race for a post-collegiate position. He found little luck in the first days and weeks of his search, and — as money grew tight — he was left with increasingly few options.

So @ededddeddy did what far too many job hunters are eventually forced to do, and lied. He fluffed up his resume with a few enticing embellishments, and in the process he secured a position. Just not the one he initially intended, landing @ededddeddy with a spot among the faulty teaching local “secondary and 6th form students.”

His new position as physical education teacher at least seems to be going well, based on @ededddeddy’s TikTok. The clip shows as he and several other adults accompany a group of youths in a bus, and there’s no missing the clear joy those kids are feeling. He may not have years of experience bulking up his performance, but it seems @ededddeddy was more qualified for his new job than he may have thought.

It may not be the most honest way to secure employment, but @ededddeddy is far from alone in his creative approach to securing a job. A study from 2023 found that a full 70% of job-seekers confessed to lying on their resumes, with an additional 37% admitting that they lie frequently when looking for a fresh gig.

It’s become common practice in this brutal modern job market, and it’s hard to blame workers for beefing up their qualifications if it means money in their pockets and food on their tables. Jobs seem to get pickier and more restrictive with each passing year, and if they’re going to rig the game, we may as well play by their rules.

That sentiment was widely shared by @ededddeddy’s viewers, none of whom took issue with the TikToker’s creative means of finding employment. In fact, the bulk of commenters seem to think situations like @ededddeddy’s make for the very best educators, heaping praise on the P.E. teacher via comments reinforcing that “you will be their favourite teacher and they will remember you the rest of their lives.”

Quite a few people also noted the palpable joy emanating from the second half of @ededddeddy’s video, adding that “they’ll literally never forget you,” and assuring the young teach that he’ll likely be “the only teacher they would trust if they had any serious issues or dilemmas.”

They’re not wrong, and it seems @ededddeddy is taking that to heart. His content has taken a turn for the scholarly in the time since he took his new position, and he seems to be wholeheartedly embracing his new position — as are his kids. His new students have taken a clear liking to their new P.E. teacher, exposing just how little that beefed-up resume affected him in the end.

