‘We can’t even buy books now’: Barnes & Noble browser gets the cops moving on serial bookstore stalker/sniffer

The reality of being a woman means that innocent nights out, errands, and solo dates can be quickly ruined by a creep out in the world. Whether it be catcalling or stalking, many women are all too used to being on edge in public – a fact that is perfectly depicted in this viral TikTok.

Michaela Witter has been posting a series in which she takes herself on a series of solo dates around her city. One of her most recent videos includes her taking herself to Barnes & Noble to enjoy coffee, a book, and some solo time. Unfortunately, while she was browsing for books she noticed a man following her through the aisles. She even caught him kneeling behind her and suspected that he may have been trying to smell her.

When he finally stopped loitering in her rearview, she saw him doing the same thing to another girl shopping for books in the store. After she realized what was happening, Michaela went to talk to some employees about the man, but just when she did so he left the store.

@michaela.witter The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space. Stalking, harrassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks top 3 creepiest moments. Please be safe and attentive to your surroundings unlike myself. Unfortunately, as women we have to have all senses aware even in spaces we wouldnt think necessary #100solodateideas #solodateideas #womenproblems #menarescary ♬ original sound – Michaela 🤍

People rallied around her in the comments, encouraging her to give the footage to the Barnes & Noble staff. Several people chimed in with similar situations that had happened to them and lamented over how unsafe they felt going out in public alone. “I want to live in Barbieland,” said one commenter.

Michaela made a follow-up video, going back to Barnes & Noble to make sure that they had the footage and description of the man who seemed to be following girls around other retail locations as well. On top of that, she told her audience that she had also filed a police report.

@michaela.witter Replying to @cristalcruz46 thank you to everyone who shared their experience with this same man. It made them take the matter more seriously knowing its happened on multiple occasions #stalker ♬ original sound – Michaela 🤍 –

The Barnes & Noble employees were ready and willing to help Michaela and ensure that their store remains a safe place for book lovers, saying that they would go as far as to contact mall security as well. Commenters told Michaela how proud they were of her and offered her sympathy and support.

Some commenters accused her of faking it and making things up, to which she responded that those accusations “made her sick.”

According to Law Info, repeated, unwanted behavior like this can be considered a form of stalking and harassment. Anytime a person engages in a repeated series of aggressive or annoying actions, like the ones in this video, it can be considered harassment. Because Michaela filed a police report, the man could serve significant prison time depending on the state and may be subject to a large fine.

As terrifying and unfortunate as the incident was, Michaela was quick to do everything she could to ensure that it didn’t happen to anyone else.