Wendy’s Saucy Nuggets flavors, price, and more

There’s something wonderfully reckless about deciding to toss perfectly good chicken nuggets into a pool of sauce. And as we know from Wendy’s social media presence over the years, reckless is the fast food chain’s middle name.

As we slide into summer, Wendy’s decided it’s not just the weather that should be hot. The fast food chain, a haven for those who swear by square patties and sea salt fries, has long championed the art of fresh, never-frozen beef. With its latest offering, the Saucy Nuggets, it’s nice to see the chicken getting some scandalous treatment.

These crispy goodies have been a staple on the menu for as long as we can remember. In fact, when Wendy’s made the bold decision to remove the spicy version from its lineup in 2017, all hell broke loose. The nuggets were famously brought back after a post on X (then Twitter) from Chance the Rapper engaging Wendy’s on the topic went viral, prompting Wendy’s to challenge Twitter users to get 2 million likes on its tweet for the return of the nuggets.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Dip, dunk, or drench? The choice is yours!

@Wendys has new 'saucy' nuggets coming out next week.



Comes in 7 flavors.



Nuggets in undercoating of a sauce.



A basic idea that works as well as it's going to be.



I got Honey BBQ. pic.twitter.com/JgeDqvzTjX — Alexander Noah (@Wolffman96) June 5, 2024

Fast forward to today, and Wendy’s is once again shaking things up with Saucy Nuggets. And because Wendy’s knows we can’t just try one, it is offering these saucy morsels in sizes ranging from the “I’m just tasting” 4-piece (starting at $2.99) to the “I’m sharing, I promise” 20-piece.

That’s not all. We’re talking about seven mixes of flavors here. Whether you’re a fan of the classic Honey BBQ or feeling daring enough to flirt with the Spicy Ghost Pepper, there’s a flavor to match every level of thrill-seeking — or spice tolerance. And honestly, if you’re ordering Ghost Pepper nuggets, you’re either a masochist or you’ve lost a bet. There’s no in-between. Other than these, you’ve got the Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Spicy Garlic Parm, and the Spicy Buffalo flavors.

Saucy nuggets which one y'all getting first for me will be the Buffalo pic.twitter.com/iBeVhKsLx4 — Jacob Fatu Fan Page (@TheBastardNoah) June 3, 2024

A pro tip from the Wendy’s gods: It suggests dipping your Nuggs in a side of their Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauces “for the ultimate drippin’ and dippin’ saucy experience.”

Ordering is so easy, you’ll think it’s a glitch in the Matrix

The best part? If you’re feeling extra lazy, you can even have them delivered to your door through the Wendy’s app (pants are overrated). The fast food chain rigged it so you can get these saucy morsels delivered with zero fees through June 10. The only thing better than saucy nuggets is saucy nuggets brought to your doorstep for free.

For the app-savvy and the deal-hunters, there’s more. Through June 18, you can score a free 6-piece nugget when you spend $15 or more on DoorDash. And if you’re a DashPass member, you can snag free Saucy Nuggs with a minimum $20 purchase. But don’t worry, if you’re a purist who prefers your nuggets sans sauce, Wendy’s still has your back. Its original crispy and spicy nuggets aren’t going anywhere.

So, what’s the catch? Well, aside from the possible side effect of never wanting plain old nuggets again, not much.

