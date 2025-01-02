‘What do i do with all the rage you let me buildup?’: Woman pulls ultimate prank when she catches baby daddy out with ‘another girl’

Sometimes TikTok gives reality TV a run for its money with its juicy story times, caught-on-camera incidents, and real-time scandals. Viewers can truly be entertained for hours watching a woman go down a rabbit hole to catch her husband cheating or even doing some internet investigating of their own.

Sure, it can be slightly toxic, but there is something about watching someone catch their partner cheating on camera give you a rush that simply cannot be replicated.

Momma Kelss on TikTok made a video of herself catching her baby daddy out with another girl, but the results aren’t exactly what you would expect. The video invites her viewers to come along with her to catch him in the act, and she busts into the restaurant to find him and his date seated at a table.

She blatantly asks him how he can afford to take another girl out, but not even get her an engagement ring. Then she pans over to his date who is probably five or six years old and staring at her innocently. But Momma Kelss doesn’t go easy on her, demanding to know why the little girl is out with her man, who she is, and why she’s sitting there looking so much like her.

Of course, that would be because the “other woman” is her daughter. When asked to reveal her identity the little girl told Momma Kels that she’s “Daddy’s Girl.”

And all of the viewers could breathe a sigh of relief at the wholesome ending of a somewhat stressful video.

Although grateful for a happy ending, the video left commenters asking: “What do I do with all the rage you let me build up?” People in the comment section admitted that they were all too ready for the tea, but were more than happy to enjoy the overwhelming cuteness of this father-daughter date.

Many people just felt bad for the little girl who was so confused by the whole scenario. She was just trying to have some innocent fun with her father only for her mom to come in causing a scene for the sake of a TikTok video.

Granted, that video did earn her almost 4 million views, so the scene was probably well worth it.

According to Forbes, strong relationships between fathers and daughters create healthier women in their adulthood. Even as children, research shows that these daughters tend to be emotionally resilient, do better in school, and even go on to make more money. This pattern tends to be true regardless of their social or economic background, as it all seems to boil down to a strong father-daughter relationship. Dr. Linda Nielson, a professor of Adolescent and Educational Psychology, asserts that fathers play a crucial role in the development of young girls. She says that dads help their daughters develop risk-taking skills and self-regulation.

So, it turns out letting your baby-daddy out with another girl every once in a while may be a very positive thing, as long as that other girl is your daughter.

