‘This HAS to be a joke’: Woman claims she divorced husband for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl, but did she really?

Taylor Swift’s fanbase, famously known as Swifties, is fiercely loyal — so much so that some have gone to extreme lengths to show their devotion to their idol. Whether it’s flooding social media with overwhelming support, tracking her private jet movements, or even taking on her critics, their passion is both impressive and intense.

One superfan seemingly took her devotion to the next level, claiming she ended her marriage over her love for Taylor Swift, proving where her true allegiance lies. Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange) posted a TikTok video telling her followers that she’s divorcing her husband because he booed her idol at the Super Bowl.

Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, but when she appeared on the Jumbotron, the crowd unleashed a symphony of disapproval, with boos ringing through the stadium. Swift, unaware of what caused the crowd’s disapproval, said, “What’s going on?” per a lip reader.

Louisa attended the event with her husband and his friends, who all joined in booing Swift. As a die-hard fan since childhood, she was stunned — especially since her husband liked Swift’s music. What got under her skin? He wasn’t booing out of dislike for the artist, but just to “fit in with the boys” and “look cool.” Thus, the divorce.

Louisa’s TikTok video has been viewed more than a million times, and thousands of users flooded the comments section. However, they were divided. Some believe she took it too far, while others sided with her, saying the divorce was “100% valid.” Still, some were skeptical of her claim, with one saying, “This HAS to be a joke.” Surprisingly, a few marriages have ended due to fans’ utter devotion to Swift. One fan told the New York Post that one of the reasons her marriage fell apart was because her ex said she listened to the artist too much. “His anger at me would become anger at Taylor Swift. And my fierce defensiveness of her was replacing my own defensiveness,” she explained.

But is Louisa really one of those fans? While some outlets ran the story as fact, the truth is, she didn’t actually divorce her husband over Swift. Louisa is a social media comedian known for crafting exaggerated, if not entirely made-up, stories that she delivers with a straight face, making it all too easy for the internet to blur the line between fact and fiction.

Louisa is part of The Gold Studios — as written on her TikTok profile — an agency that represents comedy creators to help them grow their online presence. In the company’s LinkedIn post in 2023, they highlighted Louisa and her partnership with Liquid Death, writing, “Louisa essentially is the most ‘believable storyteller’ out there. Why? Well, because she can legitimately come up with the craziest stories and deliver them in a way that honestly makes you think, ‘Hold on… did that actually happen?’”

So, while breaking up over Swift has happened, it ain’t a part of Louisa’s life story. With countless TikTok users spinning wild stories for views, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos. However, a little digging goes a long way. Not everything online is what it seems, but a quick fact-check can separate the headlines from the hoaxes.

