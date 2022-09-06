What does ‘AMOS’ mean on TikTok? Amos slang, explained

Every industry has its own lingo. You know, those acronyms, sayings, or buzzwords that make no sense to the outside world. In the education world, there’s common core aligned, IEP, and Bloom’s Taxonomy. In the business world, everyone talks about leverage, “over the wall,” and core competency. Social media and specifically, TikTok, also has its own jargon. It can be exhausting to keep up with the latest trends and slang, but never fear — we will explain what the latest trend AMOS means. Before we do that, let’s take a look at TikTok’s history and some other commonly used phrases.

History of TikTok

TikTok is newer to the social media metaphorical block. It was released in the United States in 2017. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance. In China, the app goes by the name Douyin. The premise behind the app is fairly simple. It is a way to share short-form videos.

DNI

This acronym literally means “do not interact.” It can be used as a warning for posts that should not be viewed while at work or with your significant other. It can also be used as a warning for posts that are not appropriate for users under the age of 18. It can also be used in comments to show you do not want to support a person or their actions.

No cap

This phrase is used to emphasize the truthful nature of the statement. It is sort of like saying I’m not lying. An example of this is: “No cap, I love your nail polish color.” Another example is: “I really love the new Harry Styles single, no cap.” It can be compared to the millennial usage of “seriously.”

#xyzbca

This is a hashtag. A hashtag is supposed to help organize posts by their categories kind of like a filing cabinet. All of the cute puppy posts would be put in one very big file folder. Hashtags have kind of moved away from this practical use and can sometimes just be a funny extension of the caption itself. This hashtag is used to help bump the TikTok post to people’s for you pages. It can be compared to #fyp or #foryou.

OOMF

This is another puzzling acronym if you don’t know the meaning. Luckily it’s pretty simple. This one means “one of my followers.” It is a little bit bragy but can be used in a tongue and cheek way. Examples include: “OOMF commented about my new outfit. OOMF asked me an interesting question.”

IB

This acronym helps give credit where it is due. It means “inspired by.” So if you do a post based on someone else’s, you can credit your inspiration. You can even go another step further and tag that person. That way they get a nice little shout out.

AMOS

Here is the acronym you have been waiting for. I’m sure the suspense has been killing you. Drumroll please. This means “add me on Snapchat.” Snapchat is yet another social media platform. One of its features is disappearing messages. Some users find it easier to talk to people on Snapchat than on TikTok so they want you to add them there as well. This phrase can also be seen in people’s bios if that is their preferred mode of communication.

We hope the information on this list helps you navigate the ever changing lingo on TikTok. Sometimes it can be overwhelming but you got this.