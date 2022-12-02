What does ML mean on TikTok? Explained

The internet moves fast. Social media moves even faster. It seems like every day there is another new app or trend to learn. Apps such as TikTok have their own language which is constantly evolving. It can appear overwhelming but just like learning a foreign language, it is good to have a few key phrases like “ML” in one’s back pocket to get started. The seven on this list will have you speaking like a native TikToker in no time.

POV

POV is an acronym that means ‘point of view’. This is applied to a style of video in which the audience is part of the story. They see the situation as one of the characters in the plot. This style of video is a big trend on TikTok at the moment. Users can act out a famous movie scene or make up their own. To find these videos, simply search for the hashtag #POV.

FYP

FYP is another way to say ‘For You page’. In the world of content creators it is important that other users actually see your videos. One way to do this is to use the hashtags #FYP or #foryoupage. This helps the video show up on different people’s For You pages based on their algorithm. The algorithm is a tricky thing that is constantly changing its rules and views are important, so anything that can help content creators is a good thing.

Go Little Rockstar

Have you ever misheard or misunderstood a lyric to one of your favorite songs but once you found out the actual lyric you liked your version better? That is exactly what happened with the common TikTok phrase go little rockstar. SALES, an American guitar heavy indie-rock band, has a track that is called “Pope is a Rockstar.” So many people misheard the lyric “pope is a rockstar” thinking instead that it was “go little rockstar” that a TikTok trend was born. This trend is particularly heartwarming because it celebrates life such as one’s personal big accomplishments, loved ones, or cute animals.

Heather

Heather is another TikTok trend that was inspired by a song. This time it is sung by Conan Gray, a 23-year-old American singer-songwriter who was born in California but raised in Texas. Conan’s track “Heather” tells the familiar story of having a crush on someone who has a crush on someone else. The term has evolved a bit from the song and taken a more positive spin. Urban dictionary puts it this way: “When someone says that you are Heather, they mean that everyone can’t help but like you.”

Bussin’

This one goes out to all my foodies. Bussin simply means a recipe or food dish is delicious. It can also apply to situations outside of the food realm, but it is most commonly used there. The phrase has been part of African American Vernacular English long before TikTok was a thing, but gained even more popularity after Janelle Rohner, an internet celeb, mom, and food blogger saw the term and asked her followers what it meant. Other users had some fun with her, asking “is it bussin Janelle?” before she finally figured it out. Now when something is yummy, she answers “yeah it’s bussin’.”

Fire (or lit)

Everything is okay. Nothing is burning down here. You do not need to call firefighters if you read this phrase. It simply means something is crazy or cool. It is used to express extreme excitement. An example is “that new restaurant is fire” or “Harry Styles’ new single is lit.” A word of caution, “lit” can also sometimes mean one is intoxicated or high so be sure to look for context clues as well when deciphering this word. Most of the time its meaning is pretty apparent so you should do just fine.

ML

ML is the trickiest one on our list. This is because much like “lit,” it has multiple meanings and one has to rely on the context it is being used in to fully understand its meaning. This is tricky when “learning a new language” of sorts but you are ready for the next step. ML can be a term of endearment and mean “my love” or “much love.” It can be the opposite of that and talk about failures. In this context it can mean “mega lose” or “massive lose.” Since the meanings are polar opposites, you should be able to tell which one of the four meanings is intended. You got this.

Learning a new skill is no easy task. Social media’s constant evolution will keep you on your toes. The phrases on this list will help you continue to be a life-long learner and possibly become a content creator or influencer in your own right.