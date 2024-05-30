What does ‘opp’ mean on TikTok?

The depths of the internet offer a pool of knowledge. Whether you’re searching for a new recipe to try at your next family gathering or figuring out what a cicada-apocalypse is, TikTok has got you covered. Naturally, this also means that alongside new trends, new words will also emerge.

We’ve seen TikTok and Gen Z slang explained before. We’ve even seen the new hearts and peace signs that Gen Z has come up with — yes, even traditional peace signs are now considered dated. But a new term has been circulating on TikTok for a while now, leaving many of us confused about its meaning. That term is “opp,” and while it is definitely hard to connect it to any familiar word, we have just the explanation for you.

‘Opp’ on Tiktok, explained

If the algorithm has recently shown you any videos using the word “opp,” it’s because the word “opponent” just doesn’t cut it anymore. That’s right, “opp” is the shortened version of the word “opponent,” stemming from “opposition.” While it may seem redundant to use a shortened version of an already short word, there is a history behind it.

“Opp,” which comes from “opponent” and “opposition,” is part of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) slang. For years, the term has been used in hip-hop and rap, becoming prevalent in music in the late 2010s. According to Genius, the earliest use of the term “opp” appears in Chief Keef’s 2011 track “John Madden.” Nowadays, though, the word can be found throughout TikTok videos, social media, and even in pop music.

Artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert have all used the mainstream term in their music, and recently, K-pop artist Jimin used “opp” in his single “Set Me Free Pt.2,” part of his solo endeavors. The term has now been widely used and its widespread utilization is part of not only AAVE slang, but also, it has now become mainstream media slang.

Popular TikTok user @itsbrockelbank, a self-proclaimed explainer of hip-hop music to white people, has even made a video explaining “opp.” With a deadpan expression, the creator humorously explains that “opps” refers to “individuals who don’t have your best interests at heart.” That’s a pretty euphemistic way of putting it, but it might be exactly what white people need.

Clearly, the video was informative, as the comment section was flooded with enlightened users. “Help, I thought it was a good thing,” one user said. Another comment pointed out that “opp” is also the acronym for “Ontario Provincial Police.” While that is a fair mistake, it’s also quite humorous. It seems we learn something new every day.

