What happened to Beasteater’s face?

Influencers have their entire lives depicted on social media — up until the moment they no longer want that exposure. So naturally, when Stephanie Margarucci, AKA Beasteater, appeared with her face looking worse for wear, every single fan of the influencer was understandably worried.

On March 23, several fans took to social media, including TikTok, Reddit, and X/Twitter, to express their concerns for Beasteater’s face. As many pointed out, parts of the skin on her face are seemingly peeling off, with some wounds visible at the surface. As the topic continued to be speculated upon by several netizens, it was high time for the singer to clear her name, and this is what she said.

What is in Beasteater’s face?

In a humorous video response, Beasteater confirmed every fan’s worst nightmare: She fell after her partner persuaded her to prove her love by jumping into a pool of acid. If it sounds like the plot of Harley Quinn and Joker’s story, it is merely coincidental. Jokes aside, no, she did not fight with sharks, and no, she did not become a Ph.D. graduate who suddenly fell in love with a psycho clown.

The explanation seemingly comes from fans on Reddit, who clarified that the influencer suffered from a chemical burn and bacterial infection, resulting from the use of an expired skincare product. In addition to the expired product, the influencer also used a facial steamer after experiencing the initial reaction, which only ended up exacerbating the bacterial infection.

Beasteater admittedly chose not to go to the ER, and eventually, it led to the facial peeling that we are currently seeing on screen. Although it doesn’t look great, the influencer is evidently working on restoring her skin to its original state. Let this be a lesson for us all.