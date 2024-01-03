What is azelaic acid serum? The popular TikTok topic, explained

Nothing quite works like the perfect marketing campaign as TikTok does. Do you want a song to go viral? Boom, done. A skin exfoliant? Easy peasy. A skincare product? TikTok has got you covered.

The latest sensation hitting the spot for every dermatologist and skincare aficionado has undeniably been the Azelaic Acid serum. Not just one specific serum – just all of them, really. No one wants bad skin, so of course, we’ll be running to the stores to get it if it is any good. But hear me out; you might want to get to know a little bit more before you make your next purchase of Azelaic Acid.

It’s not that it’s bad – but it should be introduced to your skin cautiously. So if you’re a little overwhelmed by all the information on the newest TikTok viral topic, allow me – a longtime Azelaic Acid user – to put it plainly.

What is the Azelaic Acid serum?

As explained by several dermatologists on Tiktok, the viral Azelaic Acid Serum is an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory serum created from an acid naturally found in grains. This acid is particularly effective in addressing skin conditions such as acne and rosacea. Ultimately, it aids in preventing future outbreaks and eliminating pore-clogging bacteria.

If this means absolutely nothing to you, let me break it down even further. If you have a skin condition like rosacea or acne, where you often experience hyperpigmentation, acne scars, or inflammation of the skin, Azelaic acid may well be the best option for you – and TikTok knows this too.

How to use Azelaic Acid

First, you want to choose the perfect product for you. It may be the commercial 10 percent azelaic acid that can normally be found in stores, or you can ask your dermatologist for the best prescription for your skin and your issues – which may include a higher percentage of acid in the product.

Next up, to use azelaic acid and see proper results, you have to be patient. If you want to get your skin used to this active ingredient, you have to start slowly – once a week is enough. As expertly explained by Dermatologist Dr. Shah on TikTok, you should apply a pea-sized amount to your face and slowly rub it in. It should be used after your cleanser and before your toner and moisturizer.

However, keep in mind that if you’re already using an active acid in your routine – like Hyaluronic or Glycolic acid – you will likely need to skip the Azelaic acid. This is because active ingredients act as natural exfoliants for the skin, and using more than one acid in the same routine will irritate the skin. Trust me, I’ve done that before.

What is the best azelaic acid serum on Tiktok?

Some popular choices among many TikTok users and even dermatologists appear to be Paula’s Choice 10 percent Azelaic Acid Booster. Secondly, The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10 percent is also an incredibly popular choice among many Rosacea users, providing a matte effect to your skin with its silicone texture.

If you’re already an azelaic acid user like I am, the 10 percent will not be enough to see results over time. After using this small percentage for years, you might wish to contact your doctor or dermatologist to get a prescription for a higher dosage. Alternatively, if you live in the U.K., just get the Dermatica Clarifying Azelaic acid – a TikTok favorite among the British crowd.

There you have it – the secret to glowing and healthy skin (but not so much a happy wallet).