‘Frisbee took you on a side quest’: Man battles nature after he gets shoes stuck in a tree when trying to free his frisbee

This is the story of one man’s conquest over impossible odds, of turning the tables on a situation that only ever dared to get worse, and of a man who pulled himself up by his sock elastics (because he had no remaining bootstraps or shoelaces) to remedy the situation at hand all by his lonesome. Indeed, this, ladies and gentlemen, is the tale of TikTok‘s @downtownsagebrown.

The saga begins when our hero Sage hits a bit of a snag in unwinding with some frisbee-centric exercise after a particularly rough day (we find out later in the video that Sage had been in a car accident earlier that day; an ordeal that left his vehicle in particularly dire shape); sadly, one fateful toss led to Sage’s frisbee getting stuck in the arboreal heights of a very stingy and very territorial tree. Attempts to dislodge his frisbee with his shoes were met with the tree’s confiscation of both articles of clothing, forcing Sage to resort to a pile of sticks in order to get his three possessions back.

With the help of these gerrymandered resources, Sage was successful in poking his left shoe and his frisbee from the clutches of the tree, but the wooden giant responded with impunity; snatching up the beefiest stick in his possession (which was responsible for the rescue of the aforementioned items) so as to put a damper on Sage’s hopes of ever seeing that right shoe again. Indeed, it was a particularly nasty play from the tree, and precisely the sort of scandalous behavior that you won’t be finding in a David Attenborough documentary any time soon, no siree.

With dark clouds encroaching upon Sage, each of them threatening to add an inadvertent shower to his plight, he finally managed to wrestle his right shoe away from the tree, celebrating with nothing more than a content smile and a simple “I’m happy.” It is perhaps the wholesome humility packed within this victory that makes Sage the cheer-worthy protagonist that he is; whether or not he harbors the same attitudes towards frisbee golf that he once did may be a different story, however.

For those of you wondering what “frisbee golf” is, don’t overthink it, because it’s exactly what it sounds like; players throw a disc and try to get it in a hole, and then move on to the next hole on the course. The hole, in this case, is more akin to a metal net than an actual hole in the ground, but you get the idea.

The other main difference, it seems, is that where golfers must contend with sand pits, frisbee golfers have the cruel limbs of trees to worry about. But, after Sage’s display of perseverance, frisbee golfers everywhere just gained one hell of a North Star, and that, dear readers, might be the greatest victory the sport has ever seen.

