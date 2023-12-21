How to go viral on TikTok, explained

Going viral on TikTok is something many people try to accomplish, but how is it done?

In the age of advanced social media and technology, there’s absolutely no doubt that a large portion of folks are completely obsessed with going viral. Whether it’s crafting an eye-popping new dance trend or unfolding a delicious recipe for others to recreate, going viral on TikTok is a task that people around the world look to accomplish at least once.

Going viral on TikTok, of course, pertains to the notion of gaining extensive attention and publicity in regards to a specific video posted. Regardless if you share a gut-busting video of your cat doing something utterly stupid or even yourself partaking in a ridiculous stunt, the chances are high that these methods are often shared with others as a way to gain internet fame and go viral to reach millions of other TikTokers.

And yes, before you even ask, virtually anybody can go viral for anything at any given time. But going viral isn’t necessarily as easy as it might seem.

So, how do I go viral on TikTok?

Truthfully, there’s no official way to guarantee that you’ve going to go viral on TikTok, but there are a few methods that can be attempted to try and make that happen. First off, creating a content plan is an important first step to going viral — which can be anything from a recipe to a new dance to animals acting wild.

These types of engaging content will eventually reach others thanks to the platform’s particular algorithm. Staying consistent and posting content often is additionally a good way to go viral on TikTok, along with participating in current trends and appearing on the “For You” page.

And while it can occasionally take days or weeks for videos to make it to the widespread “For You” page and reach a larger audience, such a fact certainly shouldn’t deter any TikTok user from trying to accomplish going viral on the platform. Simply keep the algorithm alive and keep the creative and authentic ideas flowing.