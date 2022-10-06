What happened to ‘Crime Junkie’s Brit Prawat?

The true-crime podcast Crime Junkie was at its peak, with 1.6 million downloads an episode as cohosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat took on current and cold crime cases, when suddenly, in May of 2022 disaster struck. Ashley Flowers announced Brit Prawat would no longer be joining her on the podcast. Due to a medical condition, Ashley’s friend and cohost would no longer be a part of Crime Junkie. But what happened to Brit? We went on a search to find out.

Ashley announced in May of 2022 that Brit had experienced a sudden ‘brain bleed’ that had resulted in a ‘brain clot’ that required several surgeries. It was shocking news for fans of true crime and Crime Junkie alike. The surgeries were successful as Ashley reported on the podcast ‘She did luckily make it out of each of them. I’ve been up to see her a couple of times. She is talking, she has some mobility.’ But it sounded like Brit’s ordeal wasn’t over yet as she still had several months of recovery ahead of her. Ashley reported Brit was still just as ‘Crime Junkie’ as ever but that she would be taking extended leave from the podcast.

Fans were informed of the situation in May but then there was radio silence until September, when Brit herself spoke out about her condition for the first time. She posted to Instagram explaining her condition and revealing something fans had not known before. She revealed that the reason for the brain clot was due to her being anemic as a result of her alcohol abuse. She continued that she was out of the hospital and in a rehab facility receiving the help she needed and that she would return to Crime Junkie as soon as she was fully recovered.

Fans felt it was a very brave declaration and the post received over 4,000 comments, almost all in support of Brit’s disclosure and recovery. Many expressed support for her and offered stories of their own sobriety and recovery journeys. One thing is for sure, Brit certainly has a lot of support from the true crime and sober communities alike in her recovery. We hope it is speedy and successful and that she will be back on the podcast sooner rather than later!

But unfortunately, Brit’s sudden disappearance from the podcast isn’t the only trouble that Crime Junkie has had. Host Ashley Flowers also faced an allegation of plagiarism, details of which can be found here in our article. Ashley took down the episode in question under threat of a lawsuit but then three other reporters came forward, resulting in more episodes being deleted from her library and Ashley responding that the podcast’s screening and research process was going through a rigorous update. No further allegations have surfaced and hopefully, Crime Junkie’s own true crime days are over.

With Brit in recovery and Ashley updating the podcast’s screening process, hopefully, soon Crime Junkie will return better than ever with two of true crime’s favorite hosts back in the recording booth.