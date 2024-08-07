What unimaginable tragedy happened to David Allen from TikTok?

It’s actually interesting how desensitized we can become as an audience. The more we watch TikTok content on our small screens, the quicker we forget these are actual human beings who suffer, grieve, and get hurt — much like ourselves. We’re just not used to seeing them as such.

It almost takes a tragedy to make an audience humanize a content creator once again. Sadly, David Allen seems to be the TikToker who is now center stage for this exact reason. Known to his 10 million followers as @ToTouchAnEmu, Allen has long been recognized for his hilarious skits, unique dancing, and generally witty and quirky humor. However, after weeks away from social media, the creator has finally addressed his break, and this is what happened.

Why did David Allen take a break from TikTok?

After nearly two weeks without posting on social media, Allen shared a heartbreaking video explaining that his break from TikTok and Instagram occurred after the passing of his five-week-old daughter, Lily Grace Allen. “I have cried every tear I can possibly cry, I think. It’s not easy. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he said in the touching video.

On June 22, the TikToker celebrated the birth of his daughter with his wife, Jessica Bird. In the weeks leading up to her birth, the creator often joked about using his daughter to farm content, in reference to all the creators who use their kids to profit off videos. Using humor was a clear indication of his desire to be a father — a fun dad if you will. Sadly, that dream was cut short after the infant passed away at just five weeks old. The cause of death was not disclosed.

We can only hope that Allen and his wife are able to mourn alongside their loved ones and that they can heal from this unimaginable loss.

