Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Molly and Peggy
Via Molly and Peggy/Instagram
Category:
Social Media

What happened to Molly the Magpie?

Are the viral pet celebrity and its doggie friend okay?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 04:09 pm

Online fame is available to anyone, these days. With nearly a million followers, Molly the Magpie‘s owners share pictures of Molly and her canine friend, Peggy, on Instagram. And they recently shared a photo of the animals, captioned, “You will always have a special place in my heart ❤️.”

Recommended Videos

But the ominous tone of the post, with the two friends gazing sadly into each other’s eyes, left some Molly and Peggy-stans worried: Had something happened to one or both of the animals? As well as their online popularity, Peggy and Molly’s friendship is the subject of books, calendars, and merch. “Is everything alright?❤️,” Boston51961 commented on the scary July Instagram post. “This is really ominous,” GraceEllenBeale added. “Has someone passed away?”

Molly the Magpie is fine

via Peggy and Molly/Instagram

A few days after their concerning update, Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, Molly and Peggy’s owners, cleared up the confusion: The two animals are alive and well they shared in a post, which said the following,

Despite headlines from media outlets about “ Fears around Molly the magpie “ MOLLY PEGGY & RUBY ARE HEALTHY HAPPY AND LOVING LIFE . Well we certainly do know how to get in the headlines 😅 We will continue to spread happiness and positivity as we do. Any news about these beautiful animals will come directly from us so just be careful what you read ❤️”

via Maggie and Polly/Instagram

Molly the Magpie’s followers had some reason to wonder about their favorite online bird. Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen live in Australia. Molly, whom Wells and Mortensen rescued as a chick, is classified as a wild animal. It’s illegal in Australia to profit from a wild animal, and earlier in 2024, Australian wildlife authorities took the bird for six weeks over Molly’s viral success.

After public outcry, Wells and Mortensen were awarded a special license, and Molly returned home. A veterinarian declared the magpie a pet, and said the bird could not live in the wild, anyway.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.