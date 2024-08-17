Image Credit: Disney
YouTube Creators Dude Perfect at YouTube Brandcast 2019 at Radio City Music Hall on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube )
Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube
Social Media
What is Dude Perfect and are they really fake?

Can anyone actually do that what they do without faking it?
Marco Vito Oddo
Published: Aug 17, 2024 10:43 am

For sports fans, Dude Perfect is a beloved YouTube channel focusing on unbelievable trick shots. So unbelievable that many viewers wonder if the team isn’t actually editing their feats to make them look real.

The Dude Perfect journey began in 2009 when Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton decided to film themselves performing outrageous basketball shots in their backyard. What started as a friendly bet quickly became viral, catapulting the group to YouTube stardom

Over the years, their content has evolved to include a wide range of sports tricks, challenges, and even a family-friendly comedy series. As its subscriber count grew into the tens of millions, Dude Perfect expanded its brand beyond YouTube. They’ve released mobile games, embarked on live tours, and even starred in their own TV show on CMT. However, with fame came scrutiny, with people questioning the authenticity of their tricks.

Are the Dude Perfect tricks real or fake?

While Dude Perfect’s popularity is undeniable, skeptics have long questioned the legitimacy of their trick shots. Are these incredible feats truly performed in one take, or is there more to the story than meets the eye? The answer isn’t entirely black and white. Dude Perfect has been open about their videos involving multiple attempts and careful editing. Tyler Toney, one of the group members, revealed that they can typically film a hard trick shot within an hour, but it often involves over 100 attempts. 

Even if some fans might think that spoils the fun, it’s important to note the group has never claimed that their videos are unedited or performed in a single take. They view their content as a form of entertainment designed to inspire and amaze rather than to deceive. In fact, they’ve occasionally included bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage in their videos, giving viewers a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that goes into each stunt.

@dudeperfect

Dude Perfect EXPOSED part 2! 🤫

♬ original sound – Dude Perfect

There will always be critics arguing that this editing process diminishes the impressiveness of their feats. However, supporters counter that the skill and creativity required to conceptualize and execute these tricks are still remarkable. After all, even with multiple attempts, landing a basketball shot from the top of a skyscraper or sinking a putt from impossible angles requires extraordinary talent and precision.

Ultimately, the question of whether Dude Perfect is “fake” may be missing the point. Their videos are designed to entertain, not to serve as unedited documentaries of athletic prowess. Plus, Dude Perfect’s enduring popularity suggests that for most fans, the joy and excitement of watching their content far outweigh any concerns about the production process.

Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.
