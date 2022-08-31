What is Snapchat’s new Dual Camera feature and how does it work?

Snapchat is never afraid to try new things, and its new Dual Camera feature is no exception. The mode allows users to pull off amazing new feats that will open the door to cool new video options. If you want to try this new feature out for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Snapchat’s new Dual Camera feature?

Today, it’s unusual for phones to have just a single camera. In fact, most have at least two: front-facing and rear-facing. Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature makes unique use of this by allowing you to shoot content using both cameras at the same time. This creates a picture-in-picture effect, allowing the viewer to see both feeds. This is perfect for giving people a tour of your location, including commentary over your last cat video or any situation where having your face and environment visible would increase understanding.

How do I use the Dual Camera feature?

Turning on Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature is super easy. First, you must go to the camera menu found within the Snapchat app. Then look at the camera toolbar. There you should see the Dual Camera option. Tap this to activate the mode. While in Dual Camera mode, tap the flip camera button to change which of your cameras is the primary view. If you get bored with the Dual Camera mode, tap the icon in the camera toolbar again to turn it off.

Is my device compatible with Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature?

At the time of this writing, Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature won’t work for everyone. Presently, it’s only available on Apple devices running iOS. However, the Snapchat website promises that it’s coming to Android devices soon, so people who use Google’s operating system shouldn’t have to wait long. Also important to note is that Dual Camera mode is not compatible with all Apple devices. According to Snapchat, only the following phones work with the Dual Camera mode:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

It’s unknown if this list will grow over time or if these are the only phones that can work with the mode due to coding or other technical issues. Only time will tell, and users without these devices will need to wait for an update.