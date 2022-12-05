What is the ‘How Much of a Psycho I Can Be’ TikTok trend?

Since TikTok‘s launch in 2016, millions of users have gone viral on the video-sharing app for various reasons. The list includes a handful of individuals participating in entertaining content such as pranks, dancing, acting, or reenactment clips.



On Oct. 15, TikTok user @indiaa.mb uploaded a recording of herself putting on makeup and acting out an alleged scenario of her significant other calling her crazy following an argument. In the video captioned “when your having an argument, and he calls you crazy,” @indiaa.mb’s calm demeanor is seen immediately shifting after she gets out of her seat and mouths the words,



“Let me show you exactly how much of a psycho crazy b–h I can be. You think I’m a psycho. “

Although @indiaa.mb’s sound’s origin is unclear, it seemed to be a crowd favorite because, since her October post, the video has generated over 300,000 views and received over 65,000 likes. TikTok user @indiaa.mb’s sound has also been used in over 100,000 videos, including Raven’s Home star Sky Katz. Katz portrays the role of Tess O’Malley in the hit Disney Channel series.

In Katz’s video, which was shared on Nov. 16, the 17-year-old is seen pretending to confront “creepy guys” attempting to flirt with her girlfriend while she’s there. Katz wrote the caption, “If creepy guys hit on my girl with me there.” The post garnered over 800,000 likes and over 1,000 reshares.



Katz was reportedly dating her Surviving Summer co-star Savannah La Rain. Earlier this year, Katz allegedly confirmed their relationship by sharing intimate photos and a touching message for La Rain’s 17th birthday. Katz wrote, “I could write a book about how much I love you. Happy Birthday Sav ∞ I miss you insane amounts, my angel.”

The pair, who had a relatively private relationship, even starred in Katz’s “Why Did You Call” music video. As of today, it is unclear if Katz and La Rain are still an item because the Instagram post has since been deleted.