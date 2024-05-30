Screengrabs via @God_First
‘What is the point of this conversation we’re having?’: TikToker not realizing she’s interviewing an Oscar-nominated director is peak cringe

'Please tell me you're joking and you absolutely knew who that was.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
Published: May 30, 2024 02:40 pm

They say never meet your heroes, but what happens if you meet an icon and have no idea who they are? Georgia Godworth posted a TikTok of a street interview that she did talking to people about love, sex, relationships, and dating. This is something she seems to do often in Sydney, Australia. But this particular interviewee was special, and she had no idea.

The conversation began with her subject lining up the perfect shot for her before she began asking him questions about whether or not he was single, and what his relationship dynamic is like. He shared that he’s married but seemed to have a flexible relationship rooted in communication, openness, and acceptance.

She went on to tell home she’d probably had six foursomes with people of all genders, prompting him to ask her the point of their conversation. He hinted at his work when she asked him about his worst date, telling her that his dating has always grown out of his work, because his work takes over his life.

As it turns out, his work is directing films, and unbeknownst to her, he is Baz Luhrmann, and she had just had a very exclusive interview with him.

They ended the interview cordially, and he told her that he doesn’t usually do interviews, but that he had been happy to be a part of hers. If like Georgia, you’re slightly unaware of Baz Luhrmann, you may recognize his work in Elvis, The Great Gatsby, or Moulin Rouge.

Commenters were outraged that she had done an entire two-minute interview with no idea how big of a deal her interviewee was. One person said that she shouldn’t work in the media if they don’t know who Baz Luhrmann is. Others said the spouse he was speaking of, his wife, was a creative icon in her own right, and even Baz seemed a little surprised that his interviewer was so clueless.

His wife, Catherine Martin, is an Academy Award-winning costume, production, and set designer. She’s worked alongside her husband for many years on projects including The Great Gatsby and Elvis. The duo even graced the Met Gala carpet together this year.

Given the massive careers and talent that the couple shares, it’s pretty understandable that the comment section would be so outraged at Georgia’s ignorance. To be fair, many of us wouldn’t recognize the directors of our favorite movies, especially since much of their work is behind the scenes.

Georgia is clearly kicking herself over having such a massive interview and missing it. Whether she knew who she was talking to or not, it’s certainly an interview for the books and one of the few we’ll see from renowned director Baz Luhrmann.

Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.