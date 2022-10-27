What is the Spirit Halloween Costume meme, and what has Spirit Halloween said about it?

Spirit Halloween is one of the biggest Halloween brands in America. It is also one of the country’s most enduring Halloween memes, with its name being used in all sorts of jokes and viral posts whenever October comes around.

However, Spirit is currently at the center of another meme. And it’s one that Spirit has actually commented on.

What is the Spirit Halloween Costume meme?

The Spirit Halloween Costume meme is pretty simple. People have been using Photoshop to create fake costumes using Spirit’s famous logo and label style. In many ways, this is an evolution of another popular Halloween meme, where people post pictures of unofficial costumes based on popular franchises, usually to mock the fake non-copyright infringing name the outfit has been given to avoid legal issues. But this year, people are designing the costumes rather than finding them in the wild.

off-brand video game halloween costume season is here, and I have a feeling it’s gonna be a good one pic.twitter.com/d78zWVg0Rs — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) October 4, 2021

The most viral examples of the meme include costumes riffing on popular characters, like Gerri from Succession.

got my halloween costume pic.twitter.com/4ZHWEqA8b4 — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) October 25, 2022

There are also popular posts poking fun at famous Youtubers and their current issues.

Can't believe that spirit halloween sells a Markiplier costume pic.twitter.com/4WwdMTQil5 — Jhin || IA (@chicawubbywoo) October 24, 2022

Costumes dragging some famously terrible outfit choices made by some of today’s most iconic musicians.

just got my halloween costume 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KYg6HiUMAS — pranto (@notpranto) October 22, 2022

And some users made costumes to mock their professions and the stereotypes associated with them.

My culture is not ur costume 😤 pic.twitter.com/jRAc4lF9zY — Sera Sanderphim (@ripseraphim) October 18, 2022

And some really surreal entries that show the internet’s collective consciousness can be weird sometimes.

WOW! Look at this awesome costume I found at my local Spirit Halloween !! pic.twitter.com/IQuUck8TBX — Acid House Hospital (@darkmusick_) October 26, 2022

Even some celebrities got involved in the meme, posting images of costumes based on them, with musician Diplo and singer-songwriter Kim Petras opting to poke fun at themselves.

Why is this meme controversial, and what has Spirit Halloween said?

However, this meme has sparked several controversies as many people have been fooled by these fake costumes, leading to some people complaining to Spirit about them.

Most notably, Rosie Carnahan-Darby, the wife of the actor Rhys Darby was taken in by a version of the meme that featured an image of Rhys Darby from Our Flag Means Death titled “Gay Loser”.

spirit halloween is really running out of costume ideas… pic.twitter.com/2cYRWW3vcr — dan (ed teach lockdown) (@edwardteaching) October 21, 2022

Rosie asked for more information so she could inform Darby’s team about the costume. After being told it was fake by internet users, she added: “I had unfortunately already alerted Rhys’ team so the Halloween spirit people might get a call. Let’s hope he doesn’t see it, it is mean spirited. (pun intended)”

How rude. Can you DM where you saw it? Need to invoice them for use of his image! — Rosie Carnahan-Darby (@rosiecd) October 22, 2022

Thanks' I had unfortunately already alerted Rhys' team so the Halloween spirit people might get a call. Let's hope he doesn't see it, it is mean spirited. (pun intended) — Rosie Carnahan-Darby (@rosiecd) October 23, 2022

Spirit Halloween themselves have been responding to several posts on social media, mostly informing customers who tagged them that the costume isn’t an official Spirit Halloween product. One of the most common costumes sent to the company is a “Gay Guy” costume.

Spirit responded to Tweets about this costume by saying: “This is not an officially licensed costume from our company. Photoshopping our packages seems to be trending at the moment. We will be passing this to our review team. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

Hey! This is not something we carry or have carried before. — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 21, 2022

This is not an officially licensed costume from our company. Photoshopping our packages seems to be trending at the moment.



We will be passing this to our review team. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. 🎃 — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 23, 2022

Though it seems even they decided to join in the fun by posting a Spirit Halloween costume with the caption: “is this too meta?” Eagle-eyed social media users might wonder if this meme is trying to get users to attach the #SpiritHallowmeme hashtag to their fake costumes. Something that would likely reduce the number of false complaints Spirit’s social media manager will have to deal with.