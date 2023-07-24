What is TikTok’s viral Why Does it Smell Like Pee Pee and Poo Poo in Here trend?

Everything there is to sniff out about one of TikTok's latest trending sounds, for better or worse.

This TikTok sound is going viral with people pointing out specific places or smells that they think absolutely reeks. Weirdly, the internet is banding together and connecting over dog poop, boy’s rooms, and other miscellaneous overpowering scents.

The sound (which comes from Tony Hawk’s appearance in the movie Boom Boom Sabotage) basically consists of someone saying “Why does it smell like pee pee and poo poo in here.” The internet is getting pretty creative with the sound, and while some of the thousands of videos just refer to smells everyone finds unpleasant, others make niche references that a surprising number of people relate to.

For example, @Hawk.Emily on TikTok made a video about her mom’s super sense of smell that got her in trouble as a kid. Nearly 3 million viewers seemed to relate, with one commenter even sharing that her mom accurately sniffed out when she lost her virginity.

Other viewers chimed in to say their mothers can sniff out snakes, hours-old lotion, and sinus infections. More than 400 thousand people liked the video, a heavy endorsement for moms with super sniffers.

User @BBQSauceOnBobie used the sound to confess that she pretends to smell her dog’s poop after she’s already seen it just so she doesn’t have to pick it up. She claims to casually mention that the room smells foul so that her parents will sniff out the poop she’s already found.

The video received over 2 million views and a thousand comments of people confessing to the same thing. One commenter even said they send their brother to get something from the room so that he sees the poop and cleans it.

Some videos just showcase smells that we can all relate to hating. One of the most popular ones is a teenage boy’s bedroom. @GreezBallz shared that even his mom makes a big display about hating the smell of his room.

The Commenters seemed to be on the mom’s side for this one, sharing horror stories of their own brothers’ and boyfriends’ rooms. Several people even agreed that the air is almost always dense walking into a boy’s room, no matter where it is. The TikToker was not happy with these comments and even posted a video clarifying that his room is clean and does not smell like excrement.

Aspiring creators should hop on the trend quickly and use their creativity, sharing something they hate the smell of, or a niche habit many people may just agree on.