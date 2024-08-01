‘What slow motion was made for’: Unintentional PSA warns women away from cooking while bra-less

Fly too close to the sun and you’ll get burned. It’s a classic idiom that holds true across a number of situations, including one TikToker Jessica found herself in one unfortunate July day.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok creator and chef spends quite a bit of her time on the social media site cooking, but even all that experience wasn’t enough to save her from a harsh reminder about proper kitchen wear. She made the mistake of flying too close to the sun — or, in this case, burning oil — and was served up a heaping helping of instant regret, but her loss (of a layer or two of skin, it looks like) is our gain, as TikTok is now up one spectacular video and a stellar sound to top it off.

All this from a simple, 10-second long video. In the clip, which Jessica shared in both regular and slowed-down speeds, the TikToker is preparing a delightful pasta dish when the unthinkable happens. An enthusiastic stir of the spoon sends hot oil flying from her pot to make a direct hit on her unprotected nipple.

To be fair, there is a shirt between the burning substance and Jessica’s poor scalded pepperoni, but without an apron or bra to soften the blow, she was still left with some serious regrets. And we, the denizens of TikTok, were left with a truly spectacular sound bite, as Jessica reels back from the pot to proclaim, “Augh, burned my tiddy,” in glorious, gut-busting slo-mo.

Let this be a lesson to us all. Bras are restrictive, uncomfortable breast prisons, but they do have their uses. Particularly for those blessed souls with a nice generous endowment, a bra can serve more than one purpose — part time support, part time shield. An apron likewise may have protected poor Jessica from her cooking calamity, had she been wearing one, but alas she was left armor-less when the oil decided to strike.

Bathrooms are broadly considered the most dangerous rooms in any given home, but kitchens aren’t far behind. In fact, data collected by Compare the Market indicates that a full 46% of those surveyed were actually injured in the kitchen rather than the bathroom. That’s a fair few more than those injured on staircases or bedrooms, and — when the high number of kitchen fires are also considered — those cooking sessions starts to look a lot more daunting.

Jessica and her scalded skin seem to be just fine in the wake of her culinary mishap, but she’s using the moment as an impromptu PSA opportunity. She’s warning other chefs — particularly of the busty sort — to protect their nips (and shirts) from similar oily attacks, and likewise taking her own advice to heart. She has not appeared in a single cooking video sans apron since, and it will likely stay that way until both the burn, and any memory of it, are far in the rear-view.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy