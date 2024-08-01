‘You raised her well’: Mom’s conference call is crashed by her 23-year-old daughter dressed like a shark

At comic cons, people are dressed up as superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America. At horror conventions, people are dressed up as Ghostface and Michael Myers. But on a random day during a conference call, apparently people like to dress up as sharks — and we love that for them.

Recommended Videos

In fact, this exact situation was brilliantly depicted over on TikTok, where one mama by the username of @jaysim32 posted a gut-busting video of her 23-year-old daughter entered a room in their house dressed up in a fluffy, lifelike shark blanket as she “swims” across the floor and looks to “attack” like a shark would. And yes, this was right in the middle of the mom on a conference call.

Now, shark week might have ended back in July, but that definitely doesn’t mean the shark-loving masses need to stop celebrating the beautiful creatures — especially when that blanket is just so darn cute. And seeing as Save Animals Facing Extinction reported that a quarter of the world’s shark species are being threatened with the possibility of extinction, now is as good a time as any to highlight the beauty and importance of sharks.

Despite a few scattered opinions insisting that 23 is simply too old to act this “childish,” a large majority of commenters, who are all different ages, encouraged the hilarity of the situation — with many even insisting that they want their own shark blanket.

In the end, age is simply just a number, so having fun with a shark blanket at any point in your lifetime is as freeing as one can possibly get. Now excuse me, I have a blanket to go buy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy