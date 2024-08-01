Image Credit: Disney
Images via TikTok / @jaysim32
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You raised her well’: Mom’s conference call is crashed by her 23-year-old daughter dressed like a shark

Jaws has some competition.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 1, 2024 09:05 am

At comic cons, people are dressed up as superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America. At horror conventions, people are dressed up as Ghostface and Michael Myers. But on a random day during a conference call, apparently people like to dress up as sharks — and we love that for them.

Recommended Videos

In fact, this exact situation was brilliantly depicted over on TikTok, where one mama by the username of @jaysim32 posted a gut-busting video of her 23-year-old daughter entered a room in their house dressed up in a fluffy, lifelike shark blanket as she “swims” across the floor and looks to “attack” like a shark would. And yes, this was right in the middle of the mom on a conference call.

@jaysim32

Shark week #sharkweek

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Now, shark week might have ended back in July, but that definitely doesn’t mean the shark-loving masses need to stop celebrating the beautiful creatures — especially when that blanket is just so darn cute. And seeing as Save Animals Facing Extinction reported that a quarter of the world’s shark species are being threatened with the possibility of extinction, now is as good a time as any to highlight the beauty and importance of sharks.

Despite a few scattered opinions insisting that 23 is simply too old to act this “childish,” a large majority of commenters, who are all different ages, encouraged the hilarity of the situation — with many even insisting that they want their own shark blanket. 

In the end, age is simply just a number, so having fun with a shark blanket at any point in your lifetime is as freeing as one can possibly get. Now excuse me, I have a blanket to go buy.



Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.