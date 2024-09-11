‘What was the prank??’: Woman regrets helping YouTuber shoot a prank video when she ends up with third degree burns and hefty medical debt

Wild stunts done for social media clout gone wrong as old as the internet, but tragically they still happen all the time. What with the likes of Logan Paul doing awful things to his dog for views and MrBeast’s troubling grooming accusations, maybe it’s best if we as a species say no whenever some YouTube prankster asks us to star in one of their videos.

Unfortunately, it’s too late for TikToker Sabrina Amercado, who shocked the app when she revealed that a video she’d made for a certain YouTube star left her with serious injuries. “When a YouTuber told me his prank would be safe,” Sabrina said through the caption on her initial video, “[but] it gives me 3rd degree burns and hypertrophic scars.” She even reveals that the guy in question promised he’d pay her medical bills for the scarring stunt, but that he has since been “ghosting” her.

And, yes, Sabrina did name which YouTuber she’s accusing of this behavior. “Full of [poop emoji],” reads her caption below the video, along with a tag for Topper Guild — who has over 42 million followers on YT.

Obviously, the biggest question everyone had after this video went viral, with over 3/4 of a million likes, was what the heck kind of prank was this? Well, nearly everyone, as a surprising number of comments are more focused on Sabrina’s outfit — “im so sorry this happened to you but i also need the outfit details.” Thankfully, Sabrina shared her receipts in a follow-up. Warning: the following video documents footage of the injuries at various stages so it may be triggering for some.

@sabrinaamercado Replying to @alessguerra2020 *this was not my idea I was asked to be in a prank video for someone else!* concrete was dumped on me which they said was safe, and they gave me rubber boots for “protection” but I still got 3rd degree chemical burns! Be careful who you trust with your health and safety!! ♬ vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

In her second video, we can see that the Topper Guild prank involved Sabrina submerging her legs in what appears to be fast-drying cement (not entirely sure how this is a prank, as she seems to be in on it, but whatever). Fast forward to footage shot from the hospital, with Sabrina’s legs wrapped in bandages, as well as snaps of the wince-worthy scars on her calves.

There are two types of people in the world, and on TikTok: sympathizers and victim-blamers and we have both on display in the comments to Sabrina’s videos. Some are eager for her to seek justice, encouraging her to “Immediately get a lawyer” and “If you didn’t sign a waiver lawyer up.” Another advised, “take the naming down and get a lawyer!!! (unless you don’t want to obviously!!).”

On the other hand, some believe the fault’s on Sabrina for agreeing to do this stunt in the first place. “Did you research what concrete does?” one quizzed, while many others accused Sabrina of a cardinal sin: not having every episode of Grey’s Anatomy memorized. “No… have you not watched grey’s anatomy?” one accused, as another one reminisced: “I remember watching this episode on greys anatomy.”

Someone else asked a question many may be wondering: “can someone explain why it burns????” Anyone in the construction industry will already know this, but you really don’t want to get concrete or cement mix on your skin due to the high PH content that makes it extremely corrosive, as caused by the chemicals needed to create heat so it dries faster.

At least Sabrina’s misfortune should encourage others to avoid working with Topper Guild in future, although it seems people were already getting wise to him. “Omg girly I got an audition to be on his YouTube the other day and turned it down,” shared another commenter. Maybe we’re finally nearing the end of the era of the prankster douchecanoes. Nature is healing, along with Sabrina’s scars.

