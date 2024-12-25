Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok screenshots via @leanne.taylor0
Screenshots via TikTok/@leanne.taylor0
Category:
Social Media
News

‘What’s the opposite of a service animal?’: Disabled woman’s cat hijacks her wheelchair and leaves her stranded

Yes, hello, officer — I'd like to report a cat-jacking.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Dec 25, 2024 09:30 am

Some cats truly are the spawn of the devil, and TikTok user @leanne.taylor0 discovered the hard way that she had one of these anti-christ cats when her faithful feline turned into a felon and pulled a purrr-fectly cruel prank on her. Namely, he hijacked her wheelchair after she accidentally left it with the brakes off and abandoned her to fend for herself.

Recommended Videos

In a hilarious viral video liked over 400,000 times, Leanne showcased how her black-furred (and black-hearted) pet, Zola, decided to take her wheelchair for a spin when she, Leanne, had moved onto another seat. As she reveals how far away from her the chair is, Zola looks at her impassively from atop his new mobile throne before growing bored and hopping onto the floor. But not before kicking out with his back legs so the wheelchair rolls even further back from Leanne’s reach. ‘Thanks, Zola,” Leanne says through what could be tears but we hope is laughter.

@leanne.taylor0

Being disabled and having a cat is like….. #funnypets #darkhumour #disabled #wheelchair #cat #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Leanne Taylor

Zola the z-list carer instantly became notorious in the comments. “What’s the opposite of a service animal?” someone asked, while others sensed something sinister going on in that cute cat head of his. “Zola sensed the sarcasm in your thanks and taught you a lesson,” added one, as others gave Zola a voice that felt all too accurate. “Your fault for not using the brakes, Leanne,” one wrote, while another impersonated: “‘Thanks, Zola!’ ‘Up yours, Leanne!'”

At least Leanne can take some solace from the fact that she’s not the only wheelchair user/cat mom to experience this, as others shared the times they were also on the receiving end of their pet’s sick sense of humor: “My lovely cat figured out if my chair (electric) is on, she can paw the control stick to make it move. one hole in the drywall later…” Dogs, on the other hand, at least do it out of love: “When I was still in a wheelchair my mobility service dog used to push my wheelchair into a corner to ‘hide’ it so I would take her instead and that’s why I can walk again today. Forced me to do my PT️.”

Before you ask, thankfully Leanne was A-OK, as she revealed to one concerned citizen in the comments that her husband was around to lend a hand. “My husband was home lucky otherwise I would have been doing the booty scootin’ boogie,” she joked. The idea of this caught commenters’ attention, though, and Leanne felt compelled to show off her “booty scootin’ boogie” in action in a follow-up video.

@leanne.taylor0

As requested…Part two #cats #darkhumour #funnycats #catsoftiktok #disability

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

While dogs make the best service animals for more practical needs, cats can make wonderful emotional support animals instead. The most suitable breeds include Ragdoll, Maine Coon, and Manx because of their friendly, outgoing, or gentle natures, although any cat can be suitable depending on their personal temperament and social skills. In other words, if the cat is the opposite of Zola the Terrible in every way then they’ll make a good ESA.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter