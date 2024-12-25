‘What’s the opposite of a service animal?’: Disabled woman’s cat hijacks her wheelchair and leaves her stranded

Some cats truly are the spawn of the devil, and TikTok user @leanne.taylor0 discovered the hard way that she had one of these anti-christ cats when her faithful feline turned into a felon and pulled a purrr-fectly cruel prank on her. Namely, he hijacked her wheelchair after she accidentally left it with the brakes off and abandoned her to fend for herself.

In a hilarious viral video liked over 400,000 times, Leanne showcased how her black-furred (and black-hearted) pet, Zola, decided to take her wheelchair for a spin when she, Leanne, had moved onto another seat. As she reveals how far away from her the chair is, Zola looks at her impassively from atop his new mobile throne before growing bored and hopping onto the floor. But not before kicking out with his back legs so the wheelchair rolls even further back from Leanne’s reach. ‘Thanks, Zola,” Leanne says through what could be tears but we hope is laughter.

Zola the z-list carer instantly became notorious in the comments. “What’s the opposite of a service animal?” someone asked, while others sensed something sinister going on in that cute cat head of his. “Zola sensed the sarcasm in your thanks and taught you a lesson,” added one, as others gave Zola a voice that felt all too accurate. “Your fault for not using the brakes, Leanne,” one wrote, while another impersonated: “‘Thanks, Zola!’ ‘Up yours, Leanne!'”

At least Leanne can take some solace from the fact that she’s not the only wheelchair user/cat mom to experience this, as others shared the times they were also on the receiving end of their pet’s sick sense of humor: “My lovely cat figured out if my chair (electric) is on, she can paw the control stick to make it move. one hole in the drywall later…” Dogs, on the other hand, at least do it out of love: “When I was still in a wheelchair my mobility service dog used to push my wheelchair into a corner to ‘hide’ it so I would take her instead and that’s why I can walk again today. Forced me to do my PT️.”

Before you ask, thankfully Leanne was A-OK, as she revealed to one concerned citizen in the comments that her husband was around to lend a hand. “My husband was home lucky otherwise I would have been doing the booty scootin’ boogie,” she joked. The idea of this caught commenters’ attention, though, and Leanne felt compelled to show off her “booty scootin’ boogie” in action in a follow-up video.

While dogs make the best service animals for more practical needs, cats can make wonderful emotional support animals instead. The most suitable breeds include Ragdoll, Maine Coon, and Manx because of their friendly, outgoing, or gentle natures, although any cat can be suitable depending on their personal temperament and social skills. In other words, if the cat is the opposite of Zola the Terrible in every way then they’ll make a good ESA.

