‘Can someone pls tell him to stop’: Dog throws the ultimate shade on his human by doing this every time they go for a walk

We like to think that our pets know us well. We hope, at least, that they can recognize our scent and our voice and prefer us over anyone else on the planet. After all, many recognize when their owner is scared or anxious and have instincts to protect them when they sense they are in danger. Some are better than others, but it’s always nice to know that we have a ferocious beast on our side, even if that beast is a wiener dog.

But one dog on TikTok has a special, less-than-welcome sixth sense that has left his owner begging him to stop. Jas posted videos of her dog on his daily walks, saying that every time they pass a bench he slows down and gives her a bit of a sideways glance. She definitely had video evidence to back it up too, it was abundantly clear in the video that he was trying to send a message with each bench that they passed.

According to Jas, the hesitation is because her pooch is not her pet, but her biggest critic. This side-eyeing canine, she claims, is pausing at every bench because he is fat-shaming her and thinks she needs to take a rest every 10 steps. “Can someone pls tell him to stop,” Jas humorously begged in her caption.

But commenters have a different idea. Several people chimed in to say that maybe her dog was the tired one. Only Jas set the record straight, saying that he walks for hours and still bothers her out of boredom when they get home, so it’s truly just him insinuating that she may need to take a break. Other people flipped it around to see it more positively, noting that her dog really just cares about her and wants to make sure she’s taken care of while she takes care of him.

On the bright side, at least Jas has a very considerate dog. According to VCA Animal Hospital, dogs can notice human emotions and pick up on body language and cues from their owners. Recent studies even show that dogs are emotionally connected with their humans and they try to provide comfort when they notice someone or something in distress. They can pick up on these things through physical and auditory cues. This leads to them being emotionally attached to their humans just as much as we are to them.

The American Kennel Club says that by detecting heartbeat and through their impeccable sense of smell they can sometimes even detect illness, so Jas’s dog could even theoretically be detecting something in his owner that even she doesn’t know about. Regardless, it’s nice to know that she has a dog who’s really paying attention to her, her health, and her well-being. That means Jas can rest easy on that bench knowing that she has a dog who cares just as much about her as she does about him. May we all be so lucky with our furry friends.

