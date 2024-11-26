‘Wheeeew that was close’: Cautious pup has hilariously adorable reaction to his human’s car driving under bridges

Dogs do the funniest things. We all know that. From taking clumsy tumbles and walking in peculiar ways to exhibiting their bizarre eating habits and making themselves comfortable in the most inappropriate of places, our canine friends never fail to make us laugh and smile. However, one Miniature Pinscher who’s gone viral on TikTok might be the funniest little pooch we’ve ever seen on the popular video-sharing platform.

In the 12-second video, uploaded by EstevamCaroline (username @estevamcaroline), the cute little pepper is seen traveling in a car and, adorably, ducks as the vehicle passes beneath a bridge. The on-screen caption is in Spanish and reads, “Levei minha pinshcer pra passear de carro kkk e toda hora que passava em baixo desse negócio aí ela se abaixava.”

Courtesy of an account with more followers that used the video for their benefit, we know that, in general terms, the Spanish text explains, “My dog does THIS whenever we drive under a bridge” (which, frankly, we could have guessed).

The TikTok community had much to say about the cautious little fur baby.

How did TikTok react?

Both video versions attracted lots of views, likes, and comments. However, given that the original was in Spanish, most of the comments were, too, so here are some of the best English ones from the shared version.

Most people found the whole thing endearing, with comments like, “What a little sweetie,” “such a good baby,” “So cute,” “These types of videos will never not make me laugh/smile,” and “That is freaking adorable!!!” One user humorously said, “wheeeew that was close,” while another said it was like, “5’11 guys walking through a 8 foot high door frame.”

Others praised the pup for its cautious behavior, writing things like, “Great safety arrangement for the doggie,” “smart dog,” “so intelligent,” and “He/She has better Awareness than most of us!”

One person empathized with the dog because it did something similar to what they do sometimes. Such comments from those people included, “I catch myself doing this in parking garages sometimes.”

Several people enjoyed the dog’s reaction to the “close call,” commenting things like, “turned around like “phew that was a close one,”” “The way he turned to the driver like you don’t see that,” “the dog was like why am I the only one scared,” and “He sees the bridge then looks at the driver like “bruh, you see that right!””

Finally, some people said their pets exhibited the same cautious behavior as the dog in the video, writing things like, “My dog did this under street lights,” “my Rottweiler did the same thing,” “My pit bull does the same thing. big road signs to lol,” “My dog did that too. Never missed an overpass,” and “My dog does this too.”

A 2023 survey of 10,000 American dog owners by Forbes Advisor found that 82% of dog owners sometimes travel with their dogs by car. Perhaps the remaining 18% have puppies so scared of driving under bridges that they won’t even entertain getting into a vehicle! Either way, it’s hard to argue at this point just how adorable dogs truly are, even when they’re terrified of bridges above.

