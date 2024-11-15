‘Never seen a dog curse’: Golden retriever fails to retrieve his dignity when he takes embarrassing tumble down a staircase

Ah, Golden Retrievers. The adorably sweet dogs are known for their gentile disposition and love of fun, but even the best of us have bad days. Dog owners everywhere are doubtless familiar with their canine friends throwing temper tantrums for treats or attention, but rarely have we experienced this level of well-deserved grumbling.

Recommended Videos

TikTokker @haleymarieenelson’s home security caught her pooch dozing at the top of the stairs. What should have just been another satisfying snooze turned out to be a morning-ruining mistake, and the sweet pup deserves some answers. Make sure you have your sound up for this one.

We’re glad Maui got some good stretching in before that unceremonious tumble. Falling down a flight of stairs will hurt anyone, though most videos of humans toppling down stairs are far less adorable. Poor Maui’s ordeal instantly enamored viewers, most of whom were stuck on the tiny boofs of rage.

“Never seen a dog curse,” the top commenter joked.

“Oh no! Just having the best morning stretchies and then…”

“The way he is barking like it’s someone elses fault,” added another with plenty of laughing emojis.

“The grumble at the bottom he definitely cussed them stairs out.”

Dogs might have a very different version of self-care than their humans, but we can’t help but wonder if raging about a booboo is a feeling we have in common. Swearing does help to combat pain. Releasing a deluge of work-inappropriate language has a hypoalgesia effect, meaning it helps reduce the sensation of discomfort. The effect is even stronger in those who, much like our little friend here, don’t drop the f-bomb on the regular. Swearing is an emotional response, and while scientists aren’t quite sure why the emotional can offset the physical, it’s been proven to do so.

It even works with psychological pain! The next time someone hurts your feelings, let those naughty words fly. Science says the memory of the event is much less likely to keep you up at night or leave you rehashing bitter feuds long put to rest if you just drop a few curses. You don’t even have to say it to the offender’s face. And no, any old word won’t do – it has to be a naughty one.

Not everyone was convinced it was barks of anger. “I’m pretty sure the bark after the fall was her saying, “I’M OKAY I’M OKAY.”

The unceremonious spill is a good reminder that it’s not only humans who feel the sting of embarrassment. Maui is just fine after her tumble. She’s living her best life and getting all the pets in the world – and hey, maybe the experience has taught her not to sleep at the top of those cruel steps.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy