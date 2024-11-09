‘Dog tryin to get a lawsuit’: Dog does flawless imitation of a fainting goat when his feline friend gets too aggressive

Our beloved pets bring so much happiness and joy to our homes, becoming a real part of the family. But some pets bring a little — or a lot — of something extra, giving Oscar-winning performances by the hour.

Dogs have the accolade of being man’s best friend, and it’s super easy to see why, as dogs have been with us for thousands of years providing companionship, security, and even a full day’s work. Nowadays, most dogs live a life of luxury and get to pursue the important things in life like chewing, toys, and snuggles. One dog, posted to TikTok by @tfran2101, proved he’s got what it takes to be an acting superstar with his performance.

In the video, when the dog approached the cat, the cat was definitely not amused. Turning to give the dog a look that says, “absolutely do not even think about doing this,” that cat got the message out. The dog thought better of his plans and decided to nope the Hell out with the performance of a lifetime. We’ve all seen dogs “play dead,” but this is pure next level acting.

The video clip of the dog’s swift turnaround has TikTok users in stitches and has secured over 8 million views and 15,000 comments! One user put themself in the cat’s paws, stating, “Cat like, you always wanna play but then you pull this weird stuff.” Another user joked about the dog trying to sue the cat for damages, writing, “Dog tryin to get a lawsuit!” Many of the thousands of other comments had similar things to say, expressing their amusement at the pair’s antics.

Some users made the connection between this dog’s antics and the phenomenon of fainting goats, with one user saying: “His spirit animal is a fainting GOAT” followed by a goat and laughing emoji.

Although it can be funny to see happen, especially in popular viral videos, fainting goats generally have a condition called myotonia congenita, a condition which affects their muscles and causes them to fall in their characteristic way. When spooked, this condition causes the goats’ muscles to go rigid, making them fall over.

In light of this and other knowledge, some TikTok users were concerned about the dog in the video, expressing their worries about the dog’s health. Many users reached out with their own experiences of beloved pets, with one user stating that their dog who did the same thing ended up with “congestive heart failure.” Another user claiming to be a veterinary technician expressed similar worries, saying, “The vet tech in me trying really hard to hard not to be concerned…”

Although there may be reason to worry, @tfran2101 addressed speculation and concerns about the dog in the video in the comments, saying “lol, he’s alive”. What a relief! Everyone loves TikToks with dogs living their best lives, so it’s always good to get an update after concerns are raised. From Golden Retrievers who do NOT appreciate your walking plans, to doggy massages and a dog with its own swimming pool, it seems like the only thing we love as much as dogs is watching videos of dogs doing funny things. And this is definitely one dog who knows how to work the camera!

