‘Like a fuzzy toddler’: Golden retriever lives up to his name when he ends walk early and won’t move until his owner retrieves him

When I’m having a tough day, I listen to a favorite podcast, go for a walk, or settle in with a feel-good show (my current watch: the 2000s vibe and love triangle of Felicity). Since I sadly don’t have a dog who I can curl up on the couch with (especially today of all days), watching some entertaining videos is the next best thing.

Recommended Videos

From a dog enjoying a nice swim to an equally adorable dog creating clutter, I’m not the only person who feels comforted by seeing TikToks of pets. I’m grateful to the TikTok account @pubity for bringing us this impressive account (shared by @ViralHog) of a Golden Retriever who decided that they would do whatever they wanted to do. In this case, that meant sitting pretty in a parking lot and absolutely refusing to move.

The dog’s owner eventually decided to pick the dog up, which was definitely the right choice. They have likely dealt with this situation more than once. Many people agreed that their Golden Retrievers are also super stubborn. One user wrote, “I have a golden and yes. The struggle is real.” Another shared, “Took care of a family friends retriever mix and she did the exact same thing if she didn’t want to do something.”

Others compared the lovable dog to a little kid. One user wrote, “the way he wrangles him like a toddler throwing a fit” and another said he’s “like a fuzzy toddler.” Parents can relate, particularly if their lovely, endearing children sometimes like to sit under a restaurant table or run all over the place when out in public. It happens, but like Goldens, they are so cute that no one minds. Well, no one should mind. The ones that do are just grumpy.

Golden retrievers are known for being headstrong, and everyone can be like that too, even if they don’t think they’re particularly stubborn. This dog didn’t feel like going anywhere, and if someone constantly tried to get you to go for walks when you didn’t want to, you would also fight back. Thanks to Best Mate Training, there are some good tips for taking care of Golden Retrievers, including getting them to hear your “commands” and also showing them “self-control.” As the website explains, these dogs genuinely adore being around people (awwww), and it’s good to get them used to being around dogs and strangers. But what about when your dog sits down in a parking lot? There might be no way around that since, again, they are so stubborn. That’s fine by me. Otherwise, there would be no fun TikToks about dogs relaxing in parking lots.

If you live in Washington, you might regularly deal with a Golden Retriever who sits down for a long time because they are super beloved in that state. The American Kennel Club shared that they rank third among the most beloved types of dogs in the U.S. French bulldogs were number one, and the Labrador retriever were number two. This organization also shares that French bulldogs can be strong-willed, and honestly, I’m sure many dogs fit that description as well.

Maybe you agree with all the commenters and your fantastic Golden Retriever also enjoys sitting down at the worst time. Or perhaps you, like me, you’re admiring the dog in this TikTok from afar. Either way, this todder-like dog made me smile today.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy