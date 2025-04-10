Did Casey Anthony open a daycare in Branson, MO? The internet rumor, explored

A recent Facebook post viewed more than 11-thousand times seems to suggest infamous true crime celebrity Casey Anthony, acquitted in 2011 for her daughter’s murder after a highly-publicized trial, has opened — of all things — a daycare center in Branson, MO.

Recommended Videos

According to the post written like a news report from Branson Area Breaking News Anthony’s supposed facility called “Bright Future Learning Center” opened in April this year, 2025. It says it aims to “provide a safe and nurturing environment for children aged six months to five years. The facility is equipped with age-appropriate play areas, educational resources, and trained staff to support early childhood development.”

“It’s a fresh start for me”

The post even includes an apparent quote from Anthony. According to the post, Anthony told Branson Area Breaking News, “It’s a fresh start for me, and I’m truly passionate about working with children. I want to create a loving and educational space where parents feel confident leaving their little ones. I promise what happened to my daughter won’t happen here!”

Branson Area Breaking News notes parents in the area are concerned about Anthony’s past. Prosecutors in her case claimed she killed her daughter deliberately, while the defense argued Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family pool and that Casey’s father helped cover it up. Anthony waited more than a month to report her daughter missing, which immediately raised suspicions.

Anthony was acquitted of the first-degree murder charge primarily because the prosecution could not provide sufficient evidence to prove that she intentionally killed her daughter beyond a reasonable doubt. However, the jury convicted Casey of several misdemeanors for lying to law enforcement.

Some comments on Branson Area Breaking News post, including “She was found NOT GUILTY!!!” — she acquitted — “She can do what she wants. I personally think this is beautiful and wonderful news! God love her!” seemed to believe the news was true.

As is often the case with things you read online, Branson Area Breaking News states it’s a satirical site. St. Louis news outlet Fox 2 Now says the post is not true.

Some in the Branson comments section didn’t fall for it. One comment read, “This has to be satire. Please tell me this is satire,” and another added, “You all believe anything on this app.”

Indeed, it isn’t even the first time an online rumor about Anthony opening a daycare center has been spread. Snopes debunked a similar online post from Florida in 2016.

Anthony’s controversial arrival on TikTok

There is real Anthony news to report. In March this year, 2025, she joined TikTok, where she presents herself as a legal advocate. In her introductory video, she announced plans to launch a Substack newsletter focusing on legal matters, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

This move marked her reintroduction to the public eye after years of limited media presence following her 2011 acquittal in the high-profile case involving her daughter.

Her return to social media has sparked significant reactions. Many viewers have expressed criticism, questioning her motives and expressing disapproval of her rebranding efforts. Conversely, some individuals have come to her defense, suggesting that she deserves a platform to share her perspective.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy