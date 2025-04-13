Four ‘cutthroat cowboys’ ride horses into Walmart, and it’s safe to say the day was eventful

Four individuals in Baker, Louisiana, who refer to themselves as the “cutthroat cowboys,” are facing charges after riding horses into a Walmart store earlier this week.

What started as a bizarre stunt aimed at gaining social media fame quickly turned into a legal headache for the group. The incident took place Tuesday evening, when the group — three adult men and one minor — entered a Walmart on horseback, recording themselves and posting the footage to platforms like TikTok. The videos, which have since gone viral, show the riders casually trotting through the aisles as puzzled shoppers look on. The stunt has drawn sharp criticism from law enforcement, with the Baker Police Department emphasizing the safety risks posed by the group’s actions.

NEW: Louisiana man says he rode his horse through a Walmart because he had to bring his "emotional support animal" with him.



Mason Webb and the "Cut Throat Cowboys" went viral after they rode their horses around the store.



"It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We… pic.twitter.com/TztCIysg9c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2025

The four individuals, including Mason Webb (18), Brendon Bridgewater (24), Patrick Derozan (22), and a 16-year-old minor, entered the Walmart on Groom Road with their horses. Video footage shows the group navigating the store, recording themselves, and even playing the 2004 country song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” in the background for added theatrics. Some bystanders seemed amused, but others were visibly concerned. In one video, a Walmart employee suggested calling the police, warning that the horses could frighten customers or cause an accident.

When asked about the stunt, Mason Webb defended their actions, claiming it was all in good fun. “It was fun, we were famous. That’s all,” he told local reporters. He also added that his horse serves as his emotional support animal, comparing their actions to people bringing dogs into stores. Webb further explained that they often ride their horses in the area and thought it would be entertaining to take them into Walmart that day. However, local authorities were far less amused. “This might’ve been fun to them, but this could’ve gone really bad for others,” said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn. “We’ve got to think of others before we act.”

Following the incident, all four riders eventually turned themselves in to police on Friday, April 11. They face misdemeanor charges, including disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and entering and remaining after forbidden. The latter two charges each carry potential penalties of up to six months imprisonment, a $500 fine, or both. The disturbing the peace charge could result in a $100 fine or up to 90 days in jail.

The “unlawful posting of criminal activity” charge may be unfamiliar to many, but it represents Louisiana’s legislative response to the growing trend of recording potentially dangerous or illegal activities for social media attention. The law specifically prohibits individuals from posting videos or photos of criminal activities on public forums for the purpose of gaining notoriety or publicity — precisely what authorities allege the group did with their Walmart horse-riding escapade.

Walmart has not issued an official statement regarding their policies on horseback riding within stores, though it seems safe to assume such activities fall outside their standard customer behavior guidelines.

