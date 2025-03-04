Forgot password
Category:
Social Media

Share your thoughts with WGTC by taking our survey!

We love a little questionnaire.
Josh Conrad
Josh Conrad
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 05:56 pm

Dearest gentle reader ⏤ we meet again.

It’s no secret that We Got This Covered has been working on itself immensely in recent years. From revitalizing our newsroom by hiring profoundly talented writers and editors to penning the highest-quality content possible for your reading pleasure, we’ve gone to great lengths to make our publication the best it’s ever been ⏤ and now we want to hear your thoughts!

Our first 2025 survey is now live and we’d love for you to take part! It’s short, it’s sweet, and it’s a valuable opportunity for us to learn more about you and get your perspective on how we’re doing as a publication. Trust us ⏤ you’re going to have more fun answering these questions than you did watching Madame Web. Low bar, we know, but also you’re welcome.

Like Yelena Belova, this survey is tiny but mighty. It’s not going to strike any dramatic poses, but it will give us a better idea of who’s reading our stuff and what you enjoy doing in your free time. This will help us continue to curate the kinds of content you want to consume, and who knows ⏤ it might even inspire a few other unique WGTC offerings in the very near future.

So go ahead and drop those answers. We won’t bite. Unless you’re Andrew Garfield. (Kidding, Andrew. We’re not Armie Hammer.)

Josh Conrad
Josh Conrad is the Managing Editor at We Got This Covered and has been writing and editing for the site since 2021. When he's not busy penning one of numerous novels in progress, he can usually be found at the local bookstore, geeking out over the latest Marvel release, or shamelessly downing another iced coffee. He received his Bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and is the biggest fan of Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain you will ever m