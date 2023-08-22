What’s the pickle sweatshirt trend on TikTok?

If you want a snarky, somewhat accurate description of a juicy pickle, then one can simply describe the edible food item as a drunk cucumber. Because if you didn’t already know, cucumbers and pickles are the exact same — except for the simple fact that pickles are preserved in vinegar instead. And for all of you pickle lovers out there, a fresh-faced viral trend is outlining the exact reason why we all go a little nutty over a delicious pickle. Whether it’s bread and butter flavor or full sour, we all just can’t seem to get enough.

A recent viral trend regarding pickles is absolutely taking over TikTok right now, with a particular “pickle sweatshirt” reshaping the fashion realm on the platform and exciting a variety of content creators and users. Of course, this certainly wouldn’t mark the first time folks on TikTok powered behind a specific trend — although perhaps a trend pertaining to pickles was the last thing people ever expected. And yet, the trend is already everywhere.

What is the pickle sweatshirt trend?

@ttaylorolsen i think yall tagged me in this sweatshirt 500 times. So yeah…i bought it. Pickle girls unite ♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

The latest viral trend climbing up the TikTok ranks is in regards to the pickle sweatshirt trend — a fluffy, comfortable sweatshirt that features a variety of pickle brands on the front. In fact, the aforementioned sweatshirt, which was crafted and released by user @badaddictionboutique, includes 12 different pickle jar brands from beloved companies such as Mt. Olive, B&G, and Grillo’s Pickles.

Despite a variety of content creators and ever-popular users purchasing the sweatshirt and displaying it in their own videos, it’s hard to disagree with how much the sweatshirt rose to viral prominence thanks to viral influencer @ttaylorolsen, who purchased the sweatshirt and showcased it in a video, explaining that “being a pickle girl” is simply a lifestyle which one doesn’t shake.

As previously mentioned, this eye-popping sweatshirt was created by Bad Addiction Boutique and can be purchased on its website for $44 dollars, where it comes in a variety of different sizes. Of course, this sweatshirt is undoubtedly more aimed at pickle lovers who find themselves obsessed with the food item, so those who shiver and squirm whenever near a pickle should probably shy away from the viral trend.