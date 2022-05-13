What’s the viral ‘tomato, tomato, tomato’ TikTok sound?

The viral 'tomato, tomato, tomato' sound is all over TikTok right now. But where does the sound come from?

One of the most fascinating things about TikTok is how its sound system can cause specific sounds to sweep around the site, losing context as they do. While a sound may be made for one purpose, when users start to use and disseminate it, the meaning and usage of the sound will change. In fact, a sound can develop several new contexts at once, with different groups using the sound for different things.

And nowhere is this phenomenon better seen than with the “tomato, tomato, tomato” sound.

What is the tomato, tomato, tomato sound?

The “tomato, tomato, tomato” sound refers to a sound that has a woman’s voice saying: “Oh my god, corny, lame boooo. Tomato, tomato, tomato, throwing tomatoes.”

The sound is often used in videos where people discuss something they don’t like, but it has also been used in other types of videos.

Where does the ‘tomato, tomato, tomato’ sound come from?

The tomato, tomato, tomato sound comes from a video by Niqqitee. In the video, Niqqitee goes on a rant. However, she ends the rant with the now-infamous sound, miming the tomato throws as she does.

The video quickly went viral, and people begged Niqqitee to turn the ending into a stand-alone sound that others could use in their videos. In fact, the video proved so popular that Niqqitee reposted it on her Instagram.

In this post’s caption, Niqqitee talks about the video and its success in detail.

“Wow!!!! This video I made in my bedroom 6 days ago has amassed 1 MILLION VIEWS, and the sound has been used by almost 8,000 people for multiple scenarios. I gained over 8,000 followers in less than a week (now at 12k total) from this video and others I’ve made afterwards.”

Niqqitee then goes on to say that she likes the sound going viral because:

“I understood the “joke,” but to see women in the comments being proud to share the same self love I have to never accept the bare minimum in a society that glorifies toxicity. Even me snapping on people who are not getting it. Omg I’m just so ahh! Can’t explain it.⁣”

What else has the ‘tomato, tomato, tomato’ sound been used for?

Many other “tomato, tomato, tomato” videos have done well on the platform, with many users finding unique ways to use the sound.

One user, ohemilllly, uses it to document a tomato-themed birthday party her brother asked for.

While milllybandss uses it to talk about a well-known relationship irritant.

And finally, barbiebetch0 used the sound to talk about fashion.

Love it or hate it, ‘tomato, tomato, tomato’ is making waves. We can’t wait to see what else the catchy sound gets attributed to.