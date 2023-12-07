From passionate vocalists frolicking door-to-door singing Christmas carols, to sweet-toothers forming yummy gingerbread houses, the Yuletide season is chock-full of timeless traditions — although it’s worth arguing that no other tradition embodies the spirit of Christmas quite like the Elf on the Shelf trend.

In an interesting “Where’s Waldo?” sort of Yuletide style, the Elf on the Shelf trend has become a cultural phenomenon and is undoubtedly practiced in millions of households each year — with the popularity surrounding the trend only growing in size every holiday season. The aforementioned tradition, of course, includes Scout Elves “flying” around the house during the day to complete activities while keeping an eye on whether children are being naughty or nice. Basically, the elves are a “spy” for Santa, and are often moved around the house by parents.

But as much as the nationwide trend has captivated millions of members of the Christmas-loving masses, many folks have wondered when exactly this particular tradition actually started.

So, when did Elf on the Shelf start?

Image via Pottery Barn Kids

Believe it or not, the entire concept of Elf on the Shelf began way back in 2005, long before the trend became so widespread and popular. The tradition initially started when author Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda self-published The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, much to the delight of Christmas fanatics everywhere. Over time, what started as a heartfelt piece of reading material eventually spawned a major fascination.

To this day, Christmas-loving parents head out to the store each holiday season to purchase an Elf on the Shelf storybook — which often comes with its very own Scout Elf to place around the house to act as a service to Santa Claus. So, be sure to head out to the store as soon as possible to secure your Scout Elf.