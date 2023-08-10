‘When did the dog get employed?’: Hungry nurse comes home shocked to find her dog is eating better than her

He's very obviously hard at work as the CEO of being perfect.

Nurses are the indisputable backbone of the medical world; between treating patients, documenting progress and recovery, getting involved in treatment plans, and generally just being a bastion of support for the ill, those who have taken up the laborious profession deserve the utmost respect, especially after the role they played during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, dogs are simply, absolutely, positively, undeniably good boys, and for one family on TikTok, that was just enough to edge him forward on the dinner priority list.

When @niyniydatgurlll_ returned home from a long shift at work (and if you’re familiar with the workday of a nurse, you know just how much weight the term “long shift” carries), she was quite pleased to be greeted by the intoxicating smell of chicken and rice; a delectable reward for a hard day’s work, she must have thought. So, imagine her surprise when she found out that the ten enormous pieces of chicken weren’t for her or anybody else in the house, but for the family dog.

The pup in question never shows up in the original video; a mistake the TikTokker quickly remedied in a follow-up post. Indeed, a glimpse at that perfect little furry face is all one needs to know that the chicken went to the right mouth.

Perhaps not, though; according to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, home-cooking for your pets needs to be done carefully; if said meals don’t provide them with the nutrients they need, such as calcium, B12, zinc, or magnesium, the resulting deficiencies could be hazardous to their health.

Of course, Spike the chihuahua mix, who nabbed a Guinness World Record certificate for Oldest Living Dog back in late 2022 (he was 23 at the time, and the title has since been revoked by an even older pup) apparently ate Doritos left, right, and center in the early days of living with his owner, so who’s to say?