‘When I lie on my resume’: ‘Professional’ photographer shows up to shoot wielding nothing but an iPhone and vibes

How strong are our iPhones, really? With every new release, Apple tries to convince us that their cameras are just as good as the advanced tech used in professional video production. During the release of the iPhone 16, they even showcased a music video by The Weeknd shot entirely on the iPhone, blurring the lines between professional gear and an iPhone. But does that mean if an important event in your life, like a wedding or graduation, were to occur, you’d be okay with a photographer showing up with just an iPhone?

Recommended Videos

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user Allysloway, who hired a photographer, only for them to turn up with an iPhone instead of a DSLR camera. She claims to have paid the photographer $800 and cheekily mentioned that she also gave him two free drinks. We live in a time where people are deeply attached to their phones, so it didn’t take long for Allysloway’s comment section to be flooded with users insisting that their phones — be it Samsung or iPhone — are actually technically better than a DSLR camera.

Allysloway was rather surprised by the overwhelming response to her lighthearted post, which she only expected to amuse her usual followers. She informed everyone that she also works in social media photography, which she referred to as UGC, or User-Generated Content. She assured her commenters that she believes there’s a place for both DSLR cameras and smartphone UGC. Judging by the quality of the photos she posted, her event was geared for the latter.

Midway through her event, the TikTok user actually decided to go to a store, buy her own Canon DSLR, and take the photos herself. But the question remains: why is a DSLR camera still considered better than a smartphone, even though, for example, Samsung’s latest model boasts a 200 MP camera? Research shows that the main barriers stopping smartphone cameras from matching DSLRs are larger sensors and interchangeable lenses.

Unfortunately, addressing this gap is primarily a hardware challenge. The current form factor of smartphones simply doesn’t allow for the incorporation of larger sensors or dynamic lenses. While future technological advancements may eventually bridge this divide, for now, smartphones still require additional gear to achieve professional-quality photography.

That’s the thing Apple never mentions when they announce that their phone was used to shoot a pop star’s music video or even an entire movie — these iPhones require significant gear upgrades. From specially designed lenses to stabilizing rigs, these tools are often downplayed but usually make the difference between a good picture and a great picture.

Allysloway, to her credit, took responsibility for the mishap. She admitted in the caption that she hadn’t read the fine print of the contract she signed and considered the situation 100 percent her fault.

Look, we get it — your phones are amazing. But they’re simply not there yet when it comes to taking professional-level pictures that will stand the test of time. Smartphone photography does have its place, but that place is simply not professional — at least, not yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy