‘When that karma instant’: Thief learns a valuable lesson when he breaks into exactly the wrong car

Being the victim of theft is never fun, and it’s easy to feel helpless and frustrated in that situation. However, this TikTok user knows how to turn a tough situation into a moment of laughter. And as it turns out, the thief got a quick lesson in karma, too!

A TikToker who goes by the name of @dressy.fits was out one evening in Houston, Texas, when he discovered his car had been broken into. A window was smashed and upon checking, he discovered his wallet missing. That alone would set anyone into a panic. Not long after, he started getting notifications from different credit card companies alerting him that the thief was using his credit cards — or at least attempting to — at a gas station nearby.

The notifications told him his credit cards were being declined, much to his amusement. Dressy Fits, who called the thief an “idiot” then said, “How does it feel to know that you broke into a car of someone who is more broke than you?” he said while laughing. Other TikTok users found the situation hilarious as well, with Dressy Fits receiving thousands of comments. One said, “A win is a win” and another wrote, “when that karma instant,” to which Dressy Fits replied, “Say it louder queen!” Another user commented, “The embarrassment the thief must be feeling at the cashier.”

Dressy Fits took the time to respond to some of the comments he received on his viral video. One user commented that he won’t be broke for long given how quickly his TikTok video went viral. Dressy Fits said he didn’t get anything from the video as apparently, TikTok only pays its users for viral videos that are more than a minute long.

He responded to another commenter who said, “why would you leave your wallet in your car in the first place?” Other users quickly went to Dressy Fits’ defense, saying people should be able to leave items in their car without someone breaking in, adding, “How are they trying to make this your fault?” One commented, “This is like asking why you ever parked your car outside when it could get broken into lol.”

Another user commented on the original TikTok saying, “I respect how you can still make people laugh.” Dressy Fits shared that despite being the victim of theft, it wasn’t the worst of things he’s experienced. “I’ve gone through a lot of crap. I beat cancer last year, so this is not anything of the trials that I have known,” he responded. Dressy Fits is a rectal cancer survivor, and he courageously shared his journey on TikTok while undergoing treatments in 2023.

Dressy Fits also shared that he called the Houston Police Department that night at 7:41pm, 11 minutes after he found his car window broken and after calling his parents. Authorities, however, didn’t get to the scene until four hours later, when he was already in bed. He said he received a call from an officer at 11:46pm asking where he was, because they just pulled up at the scene where his car was broken into. The officer then took his statement before saying, “Have a good night.” Hopefully, the thief gets what he deserves, and not just in the form of karma.

