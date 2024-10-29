‘Whiplash with a side of ranch’: Woman’s entire look transforms in an instant after rear-ending

If you’ve ever found yourself on the receiving end of a fender bender, you know how stressful it can be.

There’s the immediate shock of being rear-ended, and the pain and panic that ensues. Then there’s the stress of getting out of the car and remembering to write down all of the crucial information from the driver who hit you. Their license plate number and insurance and name and number feel like so much to remember after such an immediate shock.

And if you’ve ever been in a car that does the fender bending, the stress is even higher. Along with all of the things you have to remember and the shock that comes with an accident you also just feel bad and want to disappear rather than deal.

Well, some drivers do get into an accident and disappear. We call that a hit-and-run.

Tazia on TikTok was the victim of such an incident.

She set up her phone before she got onto the road to record a video of her talking and driving to send to her friend.

In the middle of her sentence, while she was stopped at a light, a car hit her from behind and went zooming off. The hard jit sent her glasses flying, her bangs astray, and a glob of the ranch from the wrap in her hand landed squarely on her jaw.

A truly unrepeatable hit-and-run makeover.

After ensuring that Tazia had only suffered minor whiplash and no damage to her vehicle, the comment section is cackling at the wild before and after that she inadvertently recorded. One person noted that the accident knocked the curl right out of her bangs, another said the glob of the ranch would’ve sent them into a blind rage, and a third noted that the hit and run had turned Tazia into a whole new person.

Tazia made a follow-up video assuring viewers who felt guilty for laughing that she was okay and explaining the context of the shocking events of the first video.

She said that because her glasses were thrown around the car she couldn’t see to take a picture of the license plate as the perpetrator zoomed off. She also neglected to call the police or her insurance agency over the issue since neither she nor her car sustained major damages.

But, according to State Farm, if you find yourself as the victim of a hit-and-run, the first thing you should do is call 911. They advise against following the driver that hit you as they drive away because it could cause another accident, and you could miss eyewitness accounts from drivers around you, which might be vital to the police or your insurance company.

It’s also crucial to get as much information as possible about the driver that hit you. This includes their license plate number, which direction they fled, a description of the damage to your car including photos, and the location, time, and date of the accident.

You should call the police and your insurance company immediately after an accident.

And while using your phone while driving is discouraged, capturing the moment on a dash cam wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. After all, Tazia managed to get 19.3 million views and concrete proof, thanks to her viral instant makeover.

