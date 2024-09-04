Image Credit: Disney
Abbievibes on TikTok
Image via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Who do you call when that happens?’: Woman left stranded when poor pavement causes her wheelchair to break in the middle of the street

How did the council allow the pavement to get into such a state?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 01:57 pm

When it comes to wheelchair accessibility, it’s an easy thing for most of the public to overlook. For most of us, we take our ability to walk for granted, so we might not think about how difficult it still is for someone who is bound to a wheelchair or mobility scooter to get around; in fact, some people are just downright ignorant to other’s needs.

From roads to airplanes, there’s still a lot of work to be done to empower disabled people with the accessibility they deserve, and have a legal right to, per the Americans with Disabilities Act in the U.S., and the Equality Act 2010 in the U.K. Although most pedestrian crossings will have a dropped curb to allow access for a wheelchair, it’s not always enough, as crumbling infrastructure and poorly maintained pavements can make things difficult. One woman from the U.K. posted a video to TikTok after she found out firsthand just how awful an experience it is when the front wheel of your chair snags on a piece of curb that was supposed to have been dropped to allow access. 

Abbie was just going about her business when the incident happened which resulted in the front wheel completely snapping off, leaving her unable to move.

@abbievibe

I honestly dont know what im going to do😩🦼 cambridge city council need to sort the dropped kerbs out😭 #cambridge #cambridgecitycouncil #cambridgeshire #wheelchair #wheelchairlife #wheelchairissues #wheelchairbreakdown #wheelchairproblems #wheelchairuser #brokenwheelchair #ohnomytableitsbroken #spoonielife #mobilityaid #spoonie #spooniesoftiktok #spoonie #ohno #fyp #fypage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #chronicillness #chronicpain #chronicillnessawareness #chronicillnesswarrior #autoimmunedisease #autoimmune #psa #psoriaticarthritis #fibromyalgia #fibro #fibromyalgiawarrior #fibromyalgiaawareness #arthritis #paintok #wheelchairgirl #mobilityaidsarefreedom #viral #spoonieproblems #illness #disabled #disabledtiktok #disabledqueen #disabledtiktoker #disabledcommunity

♬ original sound – Thomasina

Although most of us wouldn’t think twice about a crumbling piece of curb, Abbie’s video shows just how much damage poorly maintained pavements can cause for those with limited mobility. But it’s not just the damage caused to Abbie’s property; she was also left in a dangerous position because she’s unable to walk, and now her wheelchair is out of action, meaning she had no choice but to sit on the ground and wait for help to arrive.

While she mentions in the video that her mother is on her way, the whole ordeal obviously would have caused a great deal of distress, and she even says so at the end of the clip, saying “I’m literally on the verge of having a breakdown in the street. Why has this happened to me? I’m literally on the verge of tears.”

Cities and towns need to do better

To make matters worse, it doesn’t seem like anyone around her offered help, either, as commenters asked, “o.m.g how did no one help you. I would have to wait with you. you must feel so vulnerable.” Those who viewed the video did sympathize with Abbie, as well as offer lots of sound advice. 

The incident occurred in Cambridge, and one individual commented suggesting that she make a report with the county council, as well as submit an insurance claim. Another said that if her wheelchair was under Motability, she could contact the company for a breakdown service, and get the council to pay for the repairs.

Abbie shared an update in which she revealed that a company known as “E Tech Solutions” was able to send the part to repair the scooter despite the model not being one of their own. However, the wheelchair still wasn’t safe to use, meaning she would have to part ways with her chair she’d lovingly dubbed “Wilma.”

@abbievibe

BIG UP ETECH MOTION BIRMINGHAM🙌🏼 #cambridge #cambridgecitycouncil #cambridgeshire #wheelchair #wheelchairlife #wheelchairissues #wheelchairbreakdown #wheelchairproblems #wheelchairuser #brokenwheelchair #ohnomytableitsbroken #spoonielife #mobilityaid #spoonie #spooniesoftiktok #spoonie #OhNo #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypage #chronicillness #chronicpain #chronicillnessawareness #chronicillnesswarrior #autoimmunedisease #autoimmune #psa #psoriaticarthritis #fibromyalgia #fibro #fibromyalgiawarrior #fibromyalgiaawareness #arthritis #paintok #wheelchairgirl #mobilityaidsarefreedom #viral #spoonieproblems #illness #disabled #disabledtiktok #disabledqueen #disabledtiktoker #disabledcommunity

♬ original sound – Speedy sounds

Abbie didn’t say anything about receiving compensation from the council as of yet, but hopefully she’ll continue to fight her case and win. Although what happened was no doubt a terrible experience, at least it’s great to see the community on TikTok gather around and offer support and advice.

