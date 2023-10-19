Who is Daisy Lola Foxglove AKA daisylovesick and why is her tattoo shop controversial?

Strap in because this is a bit of a wild ride. If you’re a part of the tattoo community on TikTok, Youtube, or even Instagram, chances are you have heard about Daisy Lola Foxglove, better known by her username daisylovesick.

Before we go any further, it’s important to note that the only TikTok account that Daisy owns is “daisylovesick” and that there have been a few fake pages created in her name in recent times, namely “daisylovesickbne” and “_daisylovesick,” who have been liking transphobic comments on the social platform. The cosmetic tattoo artist has warned her followers about these impersonators, on both her Instagram and her TikTok profiles.

Who is Daisy Lola Foxglove?

While most of her content has now been deleted, apart from what can be found on her Instagram page, Daisy Lola Foxglove is an internet-famous cosmetic tattoo artist, working out of Brisbane, Australia. She now co-owns a studio with her husband Andrew Foxglove called Lovesick Tattoo Studio, but her brand first took off through content creation on YouTube and, later, TikTok.

Daisy specializes in tattooing brows, freckles, and lips but occasionally does body designs as well. According to the parlor’s website, Lovesick is all about creating a safe space for its customers free of judgment or hostility. It feels ironic, then, that they have become viral worldwide for alleged practices that contradict that.

What is the Lovesick studio TikTok snake tattoo controversy?

In July 2023, Christina Stapleton decided to tell her story on her TikTok page about a botched snake tattoo that she got on her arm as a cover-up for older body art. Although she had already paid $2,200 AUD (approximately $1,390 USD) for a few sessions, she complained about wonky lines, messy design, and inflated prices, and shared the screenshots of a conversation with the artist where she was denied a refund. The client didn’t name names at the time, but TikTokers put the pieces together and arrived at Sammy G from Daisy and Andrew’s Lovesick studios.

In the text messages, Sammy told Christina she had to trust her to finish the piece since it only looked as bad as it did because it was a work in progress. Christina did not want to continue with the process, as it would amount to nearly $10,000 AUD ($6,414 USD) by the end. When the artist completely shut her off and blocked her, she contacted Daisy, hoping she could at least get a partial refund and put the situation to rest.

While Christina’s TikTok videos show her conversation with Daisy and detail an uncomfortable conversation with Andrew where he tried to convince her she knew nothing about tattoos, videos and posts that have since been deleted from Daisy’s pages on TikTok and Instagram claim the allegedly injured client was “batshit” and spreading lies, per Treacle Tatts on Youtube. Christina was blocked by Sammy, Daisy, and Lovesick Studios, but continued to try every avenue to get her money back, including contacting the Office of Fair Trade.

It wasn’t until Christina made a Facebook post about the situation in September that reached the local community and sparked outrage that Daisy and Andrew took action and fired Sammy. They shared a statement about their decision on Instagram that is now gone.

As usually happens with these types of online scandals, plenty more people came out against Daisy, saying she had been rude to them in the past, and against Sammy, claiming to have had similar experiences with her work. Unlike Christina, who has substantiated her accusations, these other stories, so far, are just that.

According to Christina’s latest TikTok video, she is now getting her snake tattoo removed with laser tecnology, and has started a fundraiser to pay for the procedure and legal fees, indicating she could have taken legan action agaisnt Sammy, Daisy, Andrew, and Lovestick Studios.