Who is Sugar Love on TikTok?

Aliases are quite common on TikTok, with several creators opting to use them for various reasons — especially when the content doesn’t warrant their government name being splattered all over the platform. For this reason, aliases became the norm among certain circles and for someone like Sugar Love, having her full name on the platform is certainly not needed.

You’ve likely either come across her on your FYP, or even on Twitter — her two highest-followed social media platforms. Surprisingly enough though, she’s also quite a mystery. No matter how long you scroll, information about this mysterious content creator seems to be amiss. With that said, here is the little information that we do have about Sugar Love, the unusual TikToker.

Who is the TikToker Sugar Love?

Sugar Love, also known as rammininmyram on TikTok, is a 20-year-old Texan TikToker known for her suggestive content on the platform. She went viral after candidly sharing a story about her religious mother discovering a sex tape on her phone. The story was picked up by outlets like Mirror UK, which shared the interview where Sugar talks about her experience with her family finding out about her work.

Overall, however, not much is known about her identity or personal life beyond what she has already shown in her videos. In several of her TikToks, Sugar Love addresses the fact that she is from Texas, often showcasing her outfits and snippets of her farming lifestyle, as well as mentioning that she comes from a religious family. But that is pretty much all there is to it.

Aside from personal information, Sugar Love is known for producing content with suggestive undertones, all while ensuring that her videos adhere to community guidelines that prohibit nudity, pornography, or sexually explicit content on the platform. Instead, she reserves the most explicit content for her OnlyFans account, where she allegedly “makes six figures a month,” according to Mirror UK.

However, what is perhaps most peculiar about this new creator is that most of her videos and posts get no comments at all. Oftentimes they don’t even include a caption. Nevertheless, she has amassed a large following on the platform, and boasts over 300 thousand followers on X/Twitter.