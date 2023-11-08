Who is TikToker Felix Cipher? The controversy around the viral creator, explained

Don't worry if you haven't heard of them before this week, you aren't alone.

Content Warning: This article deals with sensitive subjects, including anti-semitism and Nazis.

TikTok is no stranger to controversy, often being the starting point for many disputes that quickly take over social media. Felix Cipher, a popular TikToker known for videos of his pet snakes and his day-to-day life, has recently found himself on the receiving end of massive controversy. While his videos seemed innocent, he posted something that made his viewers question who he really is.

Here is what you need to know about this controversy and its origins.

Who is Felix Cipher and why are people talking about them?

Felix Cipher is a social media influencer who joined TikTok in 2021. On Feb. 6, 2023, Felix posted a video showing a new nose ring they had made. However, many users pointed out that Felix had a German Imperial Eagle (Reichsadler) pin on his jacket. Specifically, the version of the Reichsadler used when the country was under Nazi control between 1933 and 1945. This, plus the grey uniform and the style of the nose ring, meant that Felix looked like he was trying to imitate the look of Adolf Hitler.

While this original video is now deleted, many other users made duets pointing out how offensive this outfit was. Most notably, user thetrueadventures, an account run by Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev and his partner Julie Gray, made a video captioned:

This duet quickly went viral, getting nearly 100,000 likes since its upload. These videos led to more people hearing about and commenting on the Felix Cipher account. Due to this, Felix made a video response about the event. He also commented on the duet, making things even worse, and said “Haha it’s me! Sorry my men had you in a camp, ol pal, but I’m back for a reason.”

In this now-deleted video, Felix said they believed they were Adolf Hitler in a past life. They point to a birthmark on their head and argue that this is a mark left over from where the real Adolf Hitler shot himself on April 30, 1945.

How did the Internet respond?

This did nothing to end the controversy, with many more people now talking about both of the videos. While the original video is deleted, screenshots found in duets, plus the sheer number of responses made to the video, make it clear that this video quickly went viral. Additionally, a re-upload of the video to Twitter quickly amassed 22k likes and over 1000 quote retweets, introducing many more people to the controversy.

This led to people digging into other posts that Felix Cipher had made, finding that the user had made posts supporting eugenics and other similar topics, which only made the controversy more intense.

As with any internet controversy, memes became the standard response, with many finding unique ways to mock both original videos. Many users did this using out-of-context clips from the Epic Rap Battles of History episode that featured a parody of Hitler.

Where is Felix Cipher now?

Since the controversy, Cipher has remained silent on social media. His accounts on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram all are deactivated at the time of writing. People did find his Spotify account, however, and have concluded that he has an “egg-laying kink.” Cipher has not addressed this, and it is unclear as to whether or not he will ever return to the Internet.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2023 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.