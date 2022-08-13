Who is Tristan Tate? Andrew Tate’s brother shares some similar views

Tristan Tate is known, like his brother Andrew Tate, for his controversial opinions. The brothers have gained notoriety in recent months because of their outspoken nature, which often includes disheartening takes on women among other subjects. Tristan is Andrew’s younger brother and the pair have a podcast that broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube.

Out of the two, Andrew Tate is the more recognizable and outspoken one, usually antagonizing people on the internet. Tristan’s father was a chess player named Emory Tate, and he died in 2015. While not much is known about Tristan Tate, we do know that according to his Instagram profile, he is a European Kickboxing Champion.

Both brothers live in Romania and Tristan is a self-described former kickboxer, entrepreneur, and commentator. The pair run a lifestyle channel, where they share their opinions on a broad amount of topics.

Other than that, not much more information about Tristan is publicly available, with his brother hogging the spotlight more than he does. We do know that Tristan runs more of the business side of their podcast and internet video hustle. We also know that his Instagram feed is full of exactly what you might expect; pictures of cars, pictures of planes, pictures of Tristan smoking cigars shirtless, etc. He has quite the social media following, with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.