Who is Twitch streamer Thea Booysen and is she dating MrBeast?

Not for the first time, dating rumors between Twitch streamer Thea Booysen and YouTube giant MrBeast have emerged.

The most recent rumors are the result of a Las Vegas trip in which Booysen and MrBeast (not to be confused with fellow YouTuber, Mr. Beat) were seen smiling together, and yes, even wrapping their arms around each other. Booysen doesn’t seem to be shy about posting pictures of her and MrBeast on Instagram, but followers of MrBeast can’t help but recall Maddy Spidell, who, until recently, was his girlfriend.

It’s actually unknown whether MrBeast and Maddy Spidell have officially separated as neither have posted content of their significant other on their social media channels in quite some time, hence the recent dating rumors between him and Thea Booysen.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is famously one of the highest paid content creators on YouTube. In 2021 he was named the highest paid YouTube star by Forbes. Since his early days of popularity in 2017, he has famously revolutionized and popularized a subcategory of YouTube that relies on expensive (and extensive) stunts.

Because he has over 99.7 million subscribers on YouTube alone, it’s no wonder his appearance on Booysen’s Instagram has prompted curious speculation.

Who is Thea Booysen?

Booysen, like MrBeast, is a YouTuber, but she is most known for her Twitch streams, where she goes by the name TheaBeasty (hmm.. sounds familiar). Her content usually involves playing the game Stray as well as Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. She currently sports a decent 22,000 followers. She joined the platform in 2017 but only recently started receiving traction for her videos — no doubt due to her association with a particularly popular YouTuber — who even made an appearance on her channel.

Booysen was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, according to her website. She holds an honors degree in Psychology and a bachelor’s degree in law. She currently attends the University of Edinburgh, where she plans to receive a Master’s degree in neuropsychology.

In addition to streaming on Twitch and YouTube as well as putting away hours in the classroom, Booysen is also in the process of publishing a book, which will be titled The Marked Children. Her website does not indicate whether the book will be a fictional novel or nonfiction but the synopsis seems to indicate fiction.

So, are Thea Booysen and MrBeast dating?

Well, it sure looks like they are dating, but unfortunately an official announcement hasn’t been made by either party yet. While the close physical proximity, cutesy caption, and heart emoji sure make it seem like the pair are dating, it could be just as likely that they are simply friends who enjoy the similarity of their social media handles.

In recent months each has been on the other’s social medias, they attended the Kids’ Choice Awards together, and most recently, went on a trip to Las Vegas. This most recent trip has sparked even more curiosity about their dating status than ever before, with fans of both streamers becoming more convinced that the pair are romantically involved.

MrBeast’s previous relationship with Maddy Spidell seems to be the roadblock that’s keeping the internet celebs from all but confirming this new relationship. As of now, there’s no official word from either party. Until there is, even though Booysen’s Instagram gives every indication that she and MrBeast are dating, the rumours will have to remain just that – rumors.