‘Who makes a video like that?: TikToker cruelly mocks ‘cringe’ public proposal, but bride-to-be has the perfect response

There’s something unmistakably familiar about the internet’s love for dunking on strangers. The faceless nature of the internet empowers these self-appointed critics to spew their venom without a second thought for the real human beings on the receiving end.

Recommended Videos

This brings us to the story of Kristen, a TikToker (@k.r.is.10marie) who decided to rain on someone else’s parade. She stumbled upon a video of Rafia Aamir’s (@rafiahaamir) partner proposing to her for marriage. Apparently, Kristen’s first thought was, “Wow, this is so cringe. I must share my unsolicited opinion with the world!” Because, you know, being a party pooper is the new cool thing to do. But come on, Kristen – did you really have to go all Simon Cowell on their special moment?

In a 58-second video response, Rafia thanked Kristen for giving her five minutes of fame and making her go viral. She even admitted to being socially awkward and not enjoying being the center of attention (relatable much?) According to her video, she even attempted to reach out to Kristen privately, requesting the removal of the video to maintain the privacy of her special moment. However, Kristen’s response was to block Rafia, further demonstrating her lack of empathy and maturity.

@rafiahaamir @k.r.is.10marie EDIT: Please guys look at the account in the caption VS who you tag. The bully has changed her username and privated her account AFTER my video. ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

It’s truly baffling how someone can derive pleasure from belittling others’ joyous occasions. What causes an individual to publicly ridicule a couple’s expression of love and commitment? Is it a deep-seated insecurity, a desperate plea for attention, or simply a reflection of their own unhappiness? Regardless of the underlying reasons, such behavior is unacceptable and toxic.

In the aftermath of the backlash, Kristen’s actions speak volumes about her character. Instead of owning up to her mistake and apologizing, she chose to change her username and make her account private, effectively running away from the consequences of her actions. This cowardly move only reinforces the notion that she lacks the integrity to stand by her words and face the repercussions of her insensitivity.

Users were quick to call out Kristen’s jealousy and pettiness, with comments like “Kristen is cringing bc she’s never had a proposal like that.” Others expressed their confusion over Kristen’s criticism, asking, “What’s wrong with the proposal? You looked beautiful and lovely. Who makes a video like that! I am so sorry.” Was it a bit awkward, though? Perhaps. But that’s the beauty of real life – it’s messy, unpredictable, and wonderfully imperfect.

Meanwhile, fellow socially awkward individuals rallied behind Rafia, declaring, “As another socially awkward person, I stand with you! Lmao cause F*** attention. Congratulations beautiful! Kristen mind your business.” The overall consensus was clear: Kristen’s behavior was unacceptable, and Rafia deserved nothing but love and support. Behind every screen is a real person with real feelings, and we could all stand to be a little more empathetic.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy