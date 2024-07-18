What happened to Andrew Tate?

Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

If you haven’t heard of Andrew Tate, you must have been living under a rock. If you have, then you’re probably not surprised to see him in the media so often.

The 37-year-old has been accused of rape, human trafficking, and participating in an organized crime numerous times. These cases are gaining steam with every month, with headlines updating us on Tate, or his brother Tristan, who’s no angel himself, getting arrested, interrogated, charged, and so on.

If that wasn’t bad enough, there are Tate’s social media accounts. The British-American doesn’t shy away from posting his far-right politics and society filtered through his misogynistic, selfish, violent, and all-around awful personality.

What was Tate accused and arrested for?

Tate’s been running into legal problems for almost a decade now. He was first arrested in 2015 in the United Kingdom after two women accused him of rape and assault, which took place in 2014.

The Crown Prosecution Service took four years to investigate the case. In the end, no charges were filed as the evidence was deemed insufficient.

In 2017, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan moved to Romania and took up residence large villa with armed guards, which was one of the main reasons behind the decision, according to The Times, via Glamour.

Tate reportedly said, “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.” He often posts offensive and misogynistic content on his social media accounts, most notably Twitter, where he even claimed women “must bare some responsibility,” if they put themselves “in a position to get raped.” That comment, among many others, banned him from the platform for a while.

While Tate has remained in the shadows, he made a return in 2022, when his content started trending. He started a business called “Hustlers University,” where he offered paid courses to teach people about cryptocurrencies, stock trading, and masculinity.

In the Hustlers University content, Tate was worse than ever. He called women the property of men, which led the account to be quickly banned from TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook in August 2022. In the meantime, he had a feud with many personalities, including Greta Thunberg, who shut down his insecure personality with a single tweet, that at the time of writing, has 322 million views on X.

What are Tate’s latest legal issues?

In the meantime, new accusations against Tate surfaced. In 2022, the U.S. embassy informed the Romanian police that an American woman was held against her will inside the brothers’ property in Pipera, Romania. After storming it, two women told the officials they were held against their will. The Tate brothers were interrogated, but not arrested.

In December 2022, police arrested the brother and two Romanian women, who were suspected of holding an organized crime group, rape, and human trafficking. The women were reportedly forced to create pornographic content for websites similar to OnlyFans.

Romanian officials identified six women as potential victims, though, as of January 2023, two of them denied any mistreatment by the Tate brothers, according to BBC.

Tate stayed in a 30-day arrest in January, before going on a house arrest in March. Then, in June 2023, Andrew was formally charged with rape, human trafficking, and leading an organized crime group, according to Sky News. Eventually, seven alleged victims were named. However, the trial was expected to take several years and was ruled by a Romanian court in April 2024 to meet legal criteria, according to CNN.

That’s not all. In March 2024, UK’s court issued an arrest warrant for both brothers on rape and human trafficking charges. But the Romanian court ruled that they may be extradited to the country after their own human trafficking trial in Romania.

Additionally, in July 2024, both Andrew and Tristan and a female were accused by the Devon and Cornwall Police of not paying taxes in any country for their online endeavors like Hustlers University. The tax evasion between 2014 and 2022 was said to be around 21 million British pounds, according to BBC.

What are the Tate brothers doing now?

At the beginning of July, the Romanian court allowed Tate to travel outside of Romania to other countries in the European Union. However, it was reversed on July 16. Sky News reported both brothers were banned from leaving Romania by the local court.

So, as it stands, both Andrew and Tristan are currently under house arrest in Romania and awaiting trial rape, human trafficking, and holding an organized crime group. They are also in line to face the charges filed by the British officials, though, it looks like this will only proceed once the Romanian case is dealt with first.

In the meantime, Tate has been posting his typical content on X, while also commenting on key events around the globe. Following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, Tate made a series of tweets criticizing the Service Agents who were responsible for securing the former President of the United States.

If the two eventually leave Romania, they’d probably get extradited to the U.K., where another trial awaits their arrival. All in all, they’re cooked, and we can’t wait to see them finally meet justice, hopefully sooner than later.

“If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.”

